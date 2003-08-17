Stories
'Invisible Man' Malware Runs Keylogger On Your Android Banking Apps

Phoenix666 writes:

A new breed of Android malware is picking off mobile banking customers, particularly those in the UK and Germany, we're told.

The Svpeng software nasty has been around for four years, and its creator was caught and thrown in the clink in 2015. However, the malware keeps on evolving, thanks to other crooks trying their hand with the code.

Researchers at Kaspersky have now found a strain that abuses Android's accessibility services to place an invisible overlay on top of legit banking apps installed on the device. This covert layer intercepts touchscreen keypresses to the underlying application.

In effect, it acts like a key-logger, picking up a victim's login details as they access their banking account. With this information, and access to text messages, crooks controlling the spyware can siphon off these sensitive details and drain accounts to their cold hearts' content.

In short, once again we're reminded that with information security you can't be paranoid enough.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 04, @11:20AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday August 04, @11:20AM (#548683)

    You know you're old when only half of your personalities manage to be paranoid.

