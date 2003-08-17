[UK Home Secretary] Amber Rudd said technology companies were not doing enough to beat "the enemy" on the internet.

Ms Rudd is expected to tell companies that extremists should not be allowed to upload content at all.

"That's what we're really trying to achieve," she told the BBC.

Ms Rudd is meeting with representatives from Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and others at a counter-terrorism forum in San Francisco.

Tuesday's summit is the first gathering of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, an organisation set up by the major companies in the wake of recent terror attacks.

[...] Ms Rudd said if the companies did not take it upon themselves to clamp down on the spread of extremist content, new legislation could be introduced.

"None of this material should be online. They need to take ownership over making sure it isn't," Ms Rudd told the BBC.

"It's governments that need to urge them to really take action so that we don't have to go down the road of legislation - and get them to do it on a voluntary but urgent basis.

"Legislation is always an alternative."