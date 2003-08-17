from the eating-plants dept.
Impossible Foods, the six-year-old, Redwood City, Ca.-based company known for its "juicy" meatless burgers, quietly announced $75 million in funding late last week, led by Temasek, with participation from Open Philanthropy, as well as earlier investors Bill Gates, Khosla Ventures and Horizon Ventures.
The company says it isn't providing further financial details but the round brings Impossible's funding to nearly $300 million, including earlier rounds that have included GV, Viking Global Investors and UBS.
Impossible's burgers are made with soy leghemoglobin, a protein that carries heme, an iron-containing molecule that occurs naturally in every animal and plant.
The company has said it wants to replace a number of animal products with goods engineered from plants, but for now, it seems squarely focused on getting more of its burgers into the world. Part of that strategy involved opening a factory in Oakland, Ca., in May, where it expects to be producing 1 million pounds of ground "plant meat" each month.
Thought the race was on to have us eat insects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @06:51PM
Yo goober, where's the meat?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @07:05PM (1 child)
but until multiple, (relatively) unbiased double-blind studies conclusively show that the next great "meat substitute" is indistinguishable both taste-wise and nutritionally from the real thing...I'll keep eating real meat. And I suspect that will take quite a while.
Meanwhile, these investors just threw away their money after falling for a clever PowerPoint presentation. Something something fool and his money...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Ken_g6 on Friday August 04, @07:13PM
I've been making spaghetti with Beyond Meat Beefy Crumble. Nobody who eats it can tell it's not meat. This is likely to be even better.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @07:11PM (3 children)
Hipsters munching bean burgers and tofu bacon has two up sides:
1. Mal-nourished virtue-signalling hipsters die sooner.
2. Less demand = lower meat price for me.
I don't see a down side here.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @07:20PM
Hipsters have been around longer than you might realize, check out this article from 1957 by Normal Mailer, subtitled: "Superficial Reflections on the Hipster"
Don't be put off by the lead title, it was written long before PC-speak was a thing,
http://xroads.virginia.edu/~DRBR2/whitenegro.html [virginia.edu]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @07:34PM (1 child)
And meat is known to be carcinogenic, so best of luck with that brain cancer you've obviously got.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday August 04, @07:42PM
Yeah it increases the risk of specific cancers by ~20%?
But you have like a 5% chance of getting one of those.
So now you have a 6% chance.
But if you exercise regularly, the same group of cancers has around ~20% less risk.
So its 5% again.
Its not a huge difference. I could feeling the 1% chance was worth it but...
It MIGHT be a bigger factor with heart disease though; you're much more likely to die from heart disease than cancer in the first place, too.
Reply to This
Parent