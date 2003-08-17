from the words-are-not-sufficient dept.
Amnesty International reports
Extrajudicial execution of Bassel Khartabil a grim reminder of Syrian prison horrors
[...] Bassel Khartabil, was born and raised in Syria to a Palestinian family. He worked as a software developer and was a prominent free speech activist. Before his arrest, Bassel Khartabil used his technical expertise to help advance freedom of speech and access to information via the internet. He has won many awards, including the 2013 Index on Censorship Digital Freedom Award for using technology to promote an open and free internet, and was named one of Foreign Policy magazine's Top 100 Global Thinkers of 2012 "for insisting, against all odds, on a peaceful Syrian revolution".
[...] Bassel was arrested on 15 March 2012 by the Syrian Military Intelligence and held in incommunicado detention for eight months before being moved to 'Adra prison in December 2012. He remained in 'Adra until 3 October 2015, when he managed to inform his family that he was being transferred to an undisclosed location. Since then, his whereabouts remained unknown.
[...] Bassel Khartabil's family announced his death on 1 August 2017 after receiving information that he was killed in 2015 after allegedly being "tried" and "sentenced to death" by the military field court in Al-Qaboun, Damascus in a secret hearing. These courts are notorious for conducting closed-door proceedings that do not meet the minimum international standards for a fair trial.
[...] Responding to news of the execution of Syrian-Palestinian human rights activist Bassel Khartabil today, Anna Neistat, Amnesty International's Senior Director of Research said:
"We are deeply saddened and outraged at this awful news. Bassel Khartabil will always be remembered as a symbol of courage, who peacefully fought for freedom to the very end. Our thoughts are with his family.
"Bassel Khartabil's death is a grim reminder of the horrors that take place in Syrian prisons every day. The tens of thousands of people currently locked away inside Syrian government detention facilities face torture, ill-treatment and extra-judicial executions. These cruel acts undoubtedly amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."
Al Jazeera adds
[About] her husband's death [...] Noura Ghazi Safadi wrote [...]
"Today, I announce in my name, the name of Bassel's family and my family, the confirmation that the order to execute my husband Bassel Khartabil was carried out days after he was moved to the Adra prison in October 2015."
She did not indicate how she was able to confirm his death.
The computer engineer, also known as Bassel Sadafi and credited with "vastly extending online access and knowledge to the Syrian people", was detained on the first anniversary of the 2011 uprising in Syria.
He was routinely denied access to his family and lawyers, rights groups and his wife said.
He disappeared from official records in October 2015 when he was transferred from the Adra prison in northeast Damascus.
[...] Khartabil was hailed for his contributions to the open web.
He was the co-founder of Damascus' Aiki Lab, a collaborative online community in Syria, was a regular contributor to Wikipedia, and worked as the Syria lead for Creative Commons, an organisation that aims to make creative content available for others to legally share and build upon.
"We are deeply saddened and completely outraged to learn today that our friend and colleague Bassel Khartabil has been executed by the Syrian regime," Creative Commons said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Creative Commons, and the global commons of art, history, and knowledge, are stronger because of Bassel's contributions, and our community is better because of his work and his friendship."
Related Stories
The Electronic Frontier Foundation, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and 28 other organizations have issued a joint press release calling for the Syrian government to reveal the whereabouts of imprisoned technologist, open source developer, and "free culture advocate" Bassel Khartabil. EFF had reported on Wednesday that military police with a "top secret" sealed order moved Bassel and a cellmate from the Adra civilian jail to an undisclosed location.
Bassel "Safadi" Khartabil is one of five individuals and cases currently listed in EFF's "Offline: Imprisoned and Censored Around the World" campaign:
In 2011, after the protests began in Syria, Palestinian-Syrian software developer Bassel (Safadi) Khartabil kept the world updated on unjust arrests occurring in the country. He worked with his global contacts in the information technology world, including EFF activists, to disseminate information to Syrian contacts on how to stay safer online.
Bassel had long been a key figure in the Syrian tech community. He co-founded Aiki Lab, a hackerspace in Damascus, led the Creative Commons Syria project, and regularly contributed code and content to Mozilla, Wikipedia, the Openfontlibrary, and the Openclipart Library.
As the situation in Syria grew more unstable, Bassel saw more of his friends arrested. In March of 2012, his worldwide community of friends began to worry when Bassel's own online voice went silent. Unbeknown to his family and friends, on March 15, 2012, Bassel was arrested in the Mazzeh district of Damascus. It wasn't until July 2012 that his supporters discovered—thanks to former detainees at Kfar Souseh—that he was being held at the General Intelligence Directorate there.
In October 2012, Amnesty International confirmed that Bassel was being held at Kafr Souseh, relaying fears for his safety amidst local claims of torture. In response to this information, many groups and individuals called for Bassel's immediate release and championed his case via FreeBassel.org, a campaign run by a coalition of his friends and supporters.
Bassel was eventually charged in December 2012 with "spying for an enemy state." As members of the European Parliament, Charles Tannock and Ana Gomes, noted in their 2013 address to the European Commission on behalf of Bassel, "it is strongly suspected that his arrest was part of an effort to restrict access to online communities and discourses and stifle free expression in Syria." It was Bassel's visibility as a technologist and activist that made him a target for detention.
The press release was also made available in Arabic, French, and Spanish.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by fustakrakich on Friday August 04, @10:05PM (1 child)
And Saudi Arabia is run by fluffy kittens.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @10:21PM
...where they take you out in the public square and chop off your head.
Your kin at least -know- for sure that you are dead.
N.B. The Authoritarian regimes of both of these are propped up by USA.gov.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @10:24PM (1 child)
When a country is fighting for its survival, unfortunately it sometimes is wannabe revolutionaries that pay the ultimate price. In peacetime he may have gotten away with a seditious conspiracy conviction for "insisting on a peaceful revolution".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @10:38PM
You misspelled "dynasty".
Syria is one of the few absolute monarchies remaining after The Age of Enlightenment.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @10:25PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @10:35PM (1 child)
He was big on Free(dom) Software and an open Internet.
The kind of gov't that would arrest his on dubious charges, subject him to a star chamber (still in doubt in my mind), kill him in private, and not even let his family know that he is dead is not a legitimate government.
Additionally, the governments who support such a regime are not the kinds of governments that should remain in power.
(USA.gov -claims- to love Democracy, but look at the actual regimes with whom it is all buddy-buddy.)
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @10:45PM
That's not good enough!
We want SOCIALIST SOFTWARE and FREE INTERNET.
Gimme my Linux, and I'm not paying for internet access!!!
