British Airways is getting its grovelling in early after a systems crash caused chaos at Heathrow and Gatwick airports earlier this morning.
The outage affected check-in desks at both the main London airports as well as the minor bizjet destination at London City Airport, with the inevitable hundreds of angry passengers taking to social media to air their ire at the airline.
[...] Of the 80 BA flights scheduled to depart from Heathrow between 8 and 11am, 35 either departed late or were "delayed", according to the airline's own flight status page.
[...] Inevitably one must compare the outage to the infamous BA meltdown of April, when both of its main data centres – primary and failover – went phut and caused the entire airline's operations to literally grind to a halt as its flights were grounded worldwide. Although informed sources came up with plausible theories about what happened, the actual cause has not been acknowledged by British Airways.
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/08/02/british_airways_latest_systems_screwup_heathrow_gatwick_london_city_airports/
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday August 04, @11:25PM
Why else are they not talking about it?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday August 04, @11:30PM (1 child)
About 6 months ago I had reason to travel by British Airways at very short notice. They bled me dry, financially for a return journey from London to Inverness. Everything about them was symptomatic of a "premium brand" subject to cost-cutting measures. They had these cute little monitors that hinged down above our heads... Well some did. Others got stuck, There was a safety video on a worn-out VHS tape.
I'm sure the shareholders are doing nicely, though.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday August 04, @11:59PM
Maybe they should upgrade their excuses? ;-)
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday August 05, @12:13AM
If by "this morning" you mean "two days ago." The headline ("Another Day") doesn't help, either.
