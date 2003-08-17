The high-tech gear – dubbed the "Boba Fett helmet" after the hit movie's infamous bounty hunter – uses heat-seeking technology to hunt down enemies.

It picks up signals from other people through "friend or foe" vision and is air conditioned to protect against heat and gases.

Troops benefit from a GPS system that projects maps on to the visor.

And its super-strong plates can deflect gunshots and protects against shrapnel, blasts and fire.