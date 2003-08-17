Stories
Special Forces Test Out 'Boba Fett' Combat Helmet

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday August 05, @12:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the what-about-the-kinetic-energy? dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

The high-tech gear – dubbed the "Boba Fett helmet" after the hit movie's infamous bounty hunter – uses heat-seeking technology to hunt down enemies.

It picks up signals from other people through "friend or foe" vision and is air conditioned to protect against heat and gases.

Troops benefit from a GPS system that projects maps on to the visor.

And its super-strong plates can deflect gunshots and protects against shrapnel, blasts and fire.

Doesn't look much Mandalorian armor to me, but it DOES have some pretty cool technology embedded in it.

Source: http://nypost.com/2017/08/02/special-forces-test-out-boba-fett-combat-helmet/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @12:44AM (3 children)

    Looks more like Imperial to me.

    • (Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Saturday August 05, @12:57AM

      Yeah. Looks more like an early iteration of the Storm Trooper helmet to me too.
      The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @01:08AM

      The guy on the left doesn't APPEAR visually to have a back half to the helmet (looks like an airsoft front faceplate. Right looks like it MIGHT have a clamshell rear helmet plate, but it is hard to tell based on the angle.

      Besides lookling very imperial if just painted in black and white, instead of black and brown, the lack of neck protection makes me wonder about its REAL utility in the field. Saving your head from bullets and shrapnel is great and all, but if your neck takes a hit and you bleed out, all that intact brain tissue isn't going to stay intact for long (unless they've got some sort of cybernetic soldier program going on and just need a few guys to 'officially' die out in the field from neck woulds to provide 'organ donations (brain)' for filling in for the lack of artificial intelligence in their autonomous combat drone designs.)

    • (Score: 2) by Hartree on Saturday August 05, @01:45AM

      It looks a lot like General Grievous.

  • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Saturday August 05, @01:04AM

    Looks like we checked off another box for the progression to a dystopian future: Bad guys wearing creepy helmets.

    Washington DC delenda est.

  • (Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday August 05, @01:10AM

    I know that IR video whatever is cool and high-tech, but nothing beats straight-out peripheral vision, which looks like it's gone by the wayside in these things. The reason why, historically, helmets have kept ears and eyes free, even at the expense of protection, is that those are the two most important things you have in combat. All the high-tech in the world won't help you if you don't notice the other guys moving around you, or incoming fire, or the million other things you need to be aware of in combat.

