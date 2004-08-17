from the chilling-effect dept.
A Massachusetts teenager who insistently urged her boyfriend to kill himself over multiple texts, which he did via carbon monoxide poisoning, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after having been found guilty in June:
Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for texting her boyfriend and urging him to kill himself, has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, with all but 15 months suspended. She will also serve five years of probation.
Carter, 20, was found guilty last month in connection to the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.
At her sentencing hearing Thursday, Carter's lawyer asked the judge to "spare his client any jail time and instead give her five years of probation and require her to receive mental health counseling," The Associated Press reports.
A sample of the texts:
Among thousands of texts between the two were some from Carter asking Roy if he had acquired a generator that would pump carbon monoxide into his car. Another read: "When are you going to do it? Stop ignoring the question?"
You can read more texts here. The ACLU of Massachusetts had this to say about the guilty verdict:
There is no law in Massachusetts making it a crime to encourage someone, or even to persuade someone, to commit suicide. Yet Ms. Carter has now been convicted of manslaughter, based on the prosecution's theory that, as a 17-year-old girl, she literally killed Mr. Roy with her words. This conviction exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.
The implications of this conviction go far beyond the tragic circumstances of Mr. Roy's death. If allowed to stand, Ms. Carter's conviction could chill important and worthwhile end-of-life discussions between loved ones across the Commonwealth.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday August 05, @02:26AM (6 children)
On the one hand, when I was 17 I did lots of stupid things and didn't really understand death that well. On the other hand, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.
She needs to be punished, but making her a felon and ruining her life seems overkill to me.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Saturday August 05, @02:38AM (1 child)
I don't know. I've family members that fought depression.
There were moments where I truly believe they were a hairs breath from actually going through on their suicide attempts in earnest.
If not were for her, would he have killed himself a month later? Quite possibly. But that doesn't excuse her giving one more push over the edge.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday August 05, @03:07AM
Yeah, for many suicidal people, what they really want is attention and help, and someone that cares about them. The poor guy was even trying to not go through with it, and changed his mind and was backing out. The last thing any such person needs is a piece-of-shit like this girl doing exactly the opposite and encouraging them to end it all.
I don't feel sorry for her one bit. It takes a complete lack of empathy to do what she did. Her excuses that she was frustrated with him ring very hollow.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @02:41AM (3 children)
She had her one chance at life and she failed. Her life is over. Now she still hasn't learned her lesson because she's hasn't killed herself yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @02:46AM (2 children)
I hope she reads your comment and take it to heart, so you too can win a 15-month, all-expenses paid vacation, with all the sex you could wish for and then some.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday August 05, @03:02AM (1 child)
Not the same. She kept at him for months while this is a one time emotional post.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday August 05, @03:13AM
Exactly, which is why I think the ACLU is full of shit on this one, and honestly I'm pretty disappointed in them. This wasn't some quick off-the-cuff comment she made, she really pushed him over a long amount of time to commit suicide. This "free speech" shit is ridiculous; it's not an absolute right, even here in the US. You can't yell "fire" in a crowded theater, you can't make death threats, you can't defame people (it's not criminal, but you can get sued), and more. There's probably many other limitations; for instance, if you're recorded showing someone a gun, and telling them it's not loaded, and suggesting they put it to their head and pull the trigger, and reassuring them over and over that it's not loaded (or maybe that it's not a real gun even), and they shoot themselves, IANAL but I'm pretty sure you're going to prison for that one. Kids are going to jail for online harassment that leads to suicide, and this really isn't that different.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @02:38AM (1 child)
For the guy, I hope at least she put out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @02:45AM
No, the frigid bitch thought she could do better. She was wrong and no man will ever touch her.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @03:11AM
This girl is a scoundrel. She deserves social consequences as a result of her being a total bitch and a reprehensible failure of a human being. I hope she is rejected by her peer groups and is henceforth known as a person who drives her friends to suicide.
But being a scoundrel, being a total bitch, and being a reprehensible failure of a human being are not crimes. It doesn't follow that she should be criminally convicted for her speech. I hope for everyone that this conviction falls to the first amendment scrutiny that is inevitably coming.
