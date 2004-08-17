Lenovo has confirmed that all of its future smartphones will ship with stock Android. Until now, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has continued to sell its smartphones with its custom Vibe Pure UI overlay, while its Motorola smartphones have consistently avoided any software modifications. Now, though, Lenovo has confirmed that its smartphones will be following in the steps of Motorola by shipping with pure Android straight out of the box.

The Chinese company has confirmed that the decision has been a long time coming. Over the past 11 months, Lenovo has been looking at its software and has taken into account all of the consumer feedback it has received. From the looks of things, it was clear to the company that many of its customers preferred the stock Android experience, hence the decision to switch to clean Android builds. Lenovo has confirmed it will make a few minimal modifications, similar to what Motorola does with its Android experience, in order to allow its smartphones to take advantage of technologies such as Dolby Atmos and TheaterMax. Other than that, the software will ship without customizations.