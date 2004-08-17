Wireless headphones have improved a great deal over the years, which is a good thing considering so many companies have ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack or are reportedly planning on doing so.

Now Android may be getting a new feature that could help users identify how much battery life is remaining in their Bluetooth wireless headphones. The folks over at XDA Developers have discovered that the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) has added support for "[retrieving] battery level information of [a] remote device."

This hasn't made it to final release just yet, but when it does, it will make it easy for users to quickly ascertain how much battery life is remaining in the Bluetooth headphones that are connected to their device. It doesn't just mean support for Bluetooth headphones, either, as Bluetooth speakers and other accessories that run on battery power will be supported, too.

Unfortunately there's no telling on when this feature will see the light of day for the public. There's no set timeframe between a feature that's part of the AOSP and rolling out in a final, public release of the mobile operating system.