posted by martyb on Saturday August 05, @02:08PM
Venezuelan election turnout figures manipulated by one million votes: election company
Turnout figures in Venezuela's Constitutional Assembly election were manipulated up by least 1 million votes, Smartmatic, a company which has worked with Venezuela since 2004 on its voting system, said on Wednesday.
"We know, without any doubt, that the turnout of the recent election for a National Constituent Assembly was manipulated," Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica said at a news briefing in London.
Also at Al Jazeera.
