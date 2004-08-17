Stories
Voting Company Finds Manipulation in Venezuela Election

posted by martyb on Saturday August 05, @02:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the so-it-doesn't-count dept.
takyon writes:

Venezuelan election turnout figures manipulated by one million votes: election company

Turnout figures in Venezuela's Constitutional Assembly election were manipulated up by least 1 million votes, Smartmatic, a company which has worked with Venezuela since 2004 on its voting system, said on Wednesday.

"We know, without any doubt, that the turnout of the recent election for a National Constituent Assembly was manipulated," Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica said at a news briefing in London.

Also at Al Jazeera.

