17/08/04/2320241 story
posted by martyb on Saturday August 05, @03:47PM
from the ALL-programmers-know-profanity dept.
from the ALL-programmers-know-profanity dept.
Among developers, Python is the most popular programming language, followed by C, Java, C++, and JavaScript; among employers, Java is the most sought after, followed by C, Python, C++, and JavaScript.
Or so says the 2017 IEEE Spectrum ranking, published this week.
IEEE Spectrum, a publication of the The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a technical advocacy organization, says it evaluated 12 metrics from 10 sources to arrive at this conclusion.
It claims to have culled data from Google Search, Google Trends, Twitter, GitHub, Stack Overflow, Reddit, Hacker News, CareerBuilder, Dice, and its own digital library.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/21/python_java_c_programming_languages/
What's Today's Top Language? Python... no, Wait, Java... no, C | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2, Funny) by Zoot on Saturday August 05, @04:04PM
They're all good languages Brent.
Reply to This