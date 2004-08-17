Stories
What's Today's Top Language? Python... no, Wait, Java... no, C

posted by martyb on Saturday August 05, @03:47PM   Printer-friendly
from the ALL-programmers-know-profanity dept.
mrpg writes:

Among developers, Python is the most popular programming language, followed by C, Java, C++, and JavaScript; among employers, Java is the most sought after, followed by C, Python, C++, and JavaScript.

Or so says the 2017 IEEE Spectrum ranking, published this week.

IEEE Spectrum, a publication of the The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a technical advocacy organization, says it evaluated 12 metrics from 10 sources to arrive at this conclusion.

It claims to have culled data from Google Search, Google Trends, Twitter, GitHub, Stack Overflow, Reddit, Hacker News, CareerBuilder, Dice, and its own digital library.

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/21/python_java_c_programming_languages/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Zoot on Saturday August 05, @04:04PM

    by Zoot (679) on Saturday August 05, @04:04PM (#549127)

    They're all good languages Brent.

