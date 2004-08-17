Xiaomi's good run has continued after a research firm found that the Chinese firm has ranked top for sales of wearable devices worldwide for the first [time]. Sales of Fitbit devices, meanwhile, plunged by 40 percent

Coming off the back of Xiaomi's reentry into the world's top five smartphone sellers, a new Strategy Analytics report found that it leapfrogged Apple and Fitbit to become the top seller of wearables in Q2 2017 with 3.7 million units shipped. Fitbit logged 3.4 million shipments during the quarter with Apple coming in at 2.8 million — the U.S. firm actually posted higher sales growth than Xiaomi. The rest of the field was responsible for a further 11.7 million units, or 54 percent of all wearables shipped during the quarter.

Xiaomi and Apple both grew their marketshare year-on-year (from 15 percent to 17 percent, and nine percent to 13 percent, respectively), but Fitbit's share cratered from 29 percent to 16 percent.