'Real' People Want Govts to Spy on Them, Argues UK Home Secretary

posted by martyb on Saturday August 05, @10:50AM
from the you-first dept.
Security

mrpg writes:

Analysis UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd kicked off a firestorm in the tech community Tuesday when she argued that "real people" don't need or use end-to-end encryption.

... She continued: "Who uses WhatsApp because it is end-to-end encrypted, rather than because it is an incredibly user-friendly and cheap way of staying in touch with friends and family? Companies are constantly making trade-offs between security and 'usability,' and it is here where our experts believe opportunities may lie."

... The reference to "real people" struck a nerve with a host of security experts, sysadmins, privacy advocates and tech-savvy consumers who took to Twitter to point out that they were real people, and not ISIS sympathizers – as Rudd implied in her piece. Rudd essentially declared that people who use strong encryption are not normal, not real people, which is a rather dangerous sentiment.

... "There are options. But they rely on mature conversations between the tech companies and government – and they must be confidential. The key point is that this is not about compromising wider security. It is about working together so we can find a way for our intelligence services, in very specific circumstances, to get more information on what serious criminals and terrorists are doing online."

'Real' people want govts to spy on them, argues UK Home Secretary

Original Submission


The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday August 05, @10:56AM (4 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Saturday August 05, @10:56AM (#549080) Journal

    Real people are voting these politicians into office. Real people really think the government should be allowed to spy on us. Real people do not believe in freedom of speech. Real people are actually very authoritarian. The government reflects that.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @11:03AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @11:03AM (#549081)

      Real people also think the 23,000 jihadi's on the UK watchlist should be interned. Then there would be no justification for blanket bans on end to end encryption, trucks or anything else that can be misused to do harm.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @11:37AM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @11:37AM (#549085)

        "Real" people want all muslims deported

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @11:42AM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @11:42AM (#549086)

          "Real" people want all muslims deported

          s/muslims/islamists/

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @12:02PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @12:02PM (#549087)

            And Wahhabism/Salafism crushed in its home amongst a den of Sunni vipers.

