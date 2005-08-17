from the test-for-GPL2 dept.
In late June, noted open-source programmer Bruce Perens warned that using Grsecurity's Linux kernel security could invite legal trouble.
"As a customer, it's my opinion that you would be subject to both contributory infringement and breach of contract by employing this product in conjunction with the Linux kernel under the no-redistribution policy currently employed by Grsecurity," Perens wrote on his blog.
The following month, Perens was invited to court. Grsecurity sued the open-source doyen, his web host, and as-yet-unidentified defendants who may have helped him draft that post, for defamation and business interference.
Grsecurity offers Linux kernel security patches on a paid-for subscription basis. The software hardens kernel defenses through checks for common errors like memory overflows. Perens, meanwhile, is known for using the Debian Free Software Guidelines to draft the Open Source Definition, with the help of others.
Linus Torvalds, who oversees the Linux kernel, has called Grsecurity's patches "garbage".
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday August 06, @12:16AM (2 children)
As a FSF associate member and longtime Linux kernel user, it's my opinion that you could be subject to contributory infringement and breach of contract by using GRSecurity together with the Linux kernel under the extra no-redistribution restriction added by GRSecurity, requerdanos wrote on Soylent News, an important Tech news site.
Although they try to skirt requirements by claiming that their penalties apply only to future hypothetical versions, the fact rather is that their additional (forbidden) no-redistribution terms are very much present tense in the sense that you would be immediately materially (not future hypothetically) punished to the extent possible by GRSec, by their terminating immediately and materially (not hypothetically in the future) any and all rights you have under any agreement with them as a customer, to include their denying you even so much as download access to the source code of their current, tangible (not future, hypothetical) GPL'd product (also a no-no).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @12:18AM (1 child)
It is not a FSF associate member and longtime Linux kernel use.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday August 06, @12:22AM
but it is a customer?
