Facebook is aggressively opposing all forms of regulation on its surveillance technology. That includes stepping up lobbying at the state level. However, rather than attacking directly, Facebook has turned to lower-profile trade groups as proxies to head off bills that would give users more control over how their likenesses are used or whom they can be sold to. Bills in at least five states, just this year alone, that would have created new consumer data protections were proposed. Yet all failed, except the Washington bill, which passed only after being reduced in scope.

