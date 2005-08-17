Stories
China Forces its Muslim Minority to Install Spyware on Their Phones

posted by martyb on Sunday August 06, @03:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the 1984-was-not-supposed-to-be-an-instruction-manual dept.
realDonaldTrump sent in this link:

China has ramped up surveillance measures in Xinjiang, home to much of its Muslim minority population, according to reports from Radio Free Asia.

Authorities sent out a notice over a week ago instructing citizens to install a "surveillance app" on their phones, and are conducting spot checks in the region to ensure that residents have it.

The notice, written in Uyghur and Chinese, was sent by WeChat to residents in Urumqi, Xinjiang's capital. 

Android users were instructed to scan the QR code in order to install the Jingwang app that would, as authorities claimed, "automatically detect terrorist and illegal religious videos, images, e-books and electronic documents" stored in the phone. If illegal content was detected, users would be ordered to delete them.

Users who deleted, or did not install the app, would be detained for up to 10 days, according to social media users.

Original Submission


