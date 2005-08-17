Martin Shkreli has been convicted of three of the eight charges he was facing:
A federal jury in Brooklyn, N.Y., has convicted former pharmaceutical executive and "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli of securities fraud.
He was found guilty Friday on three counts — two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud — out of a total of eight counts. Shkreli is best known for increasing the price of a life-saving drug for people with AIDS by 5,000 percent, from $13.50 to $750 per pill, when he was head of Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Shkreli has not been sentenced and faces up to 20 years in prison, as WSHU's Charles Lane tells our Newscast unit. Still, he declared victory when he was acquitted of what he termed the most "important charges."
"After the verdict was read, Shkreli and his lawyer said they were pleased and anticipated a light sentencing with minimal fines and no jail time," Lane reported. "During the trial, Shkreli openly mocked prosecutors and ultimately never took the stand in his defense."
What caused news outlets to start calling him "pharma bro"?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @05:05AM
The article doesn't immediately list the specifics of the supposed crimes of which he was convicted.
That is a good indication that those supposed crimes are bogus; they are just technicalities by which angry, butthurt Statists are able to make him bend the knee.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Sunday August 06, @05:33AM (1 child)
Martin Shkreli is going to jail. I have no doubt the judge disliked his antics during the trial and will throw some sort of book at him. He won't get the maximum but he won't get off with no jail time. There is a federal prison in his future.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @06:21AM
He's going to prison by the merits of the case?
No! Of course not!
He's going to prison because of the social whims of a garbage-bag-wearing bureaucrat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @06:18AM
"Troll"? Well, then, I guess it's in my nature to share these thoughts a second time.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday August 06, @06:23AM
I think the propagation of this nickname is more interesting than the news story itself. I suspect Reuters or some other news source, as a lot of outlets pick up their stories from these sources. I'm really interested in knowing where it came from, and who has the ability to inject these sorts of memes into the point of origin.
