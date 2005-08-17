Stories
Apple Watch Will Include an LTE Chip

posted by martyb on Sunday August 06, @06:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the cray-1-on-your-wrist dept.
Mobile

takyon writes:

Apple will release a new version of Apple Watch in 2017 that includes an LTE cellular chip:

Apple Inc. is planning to release a version of its smartwatch later this year that can connect directly to cellular networks, a move designed to reduce the device's reliance on the iPhone, people familiar with the matter said.

[...] Currently, Apple requires its smartwatch to be connected wirelessly to an iPhone to stream music, download directions in maps, and send messages while on the go. Equipped with LTE chips, at least some new Apple Watch models, planned for release by the end of the year, will be able to conduct many tasks without an iPhone in range, the people said. For example, a user would be able to download new songs and use apps and leave their smartphone at home.

[...] Last year, Apple took a step toward making the Apple Watch a more independent device by selling some new models with a GPS chip. This allows the device to accurately track distance traveled by wearers when they leave their iPhones behind on walks or runs. The company had planned to release an LTE-capable model last year, but chose to hold off due to battery life issues, Bloomberg News reported at the time. Cramming an LTE radio into a device as small as a watch remains a challenge, but Apple has been exploring ways to improve battery life, people familiar with the company's work said.

Now Dick Tracy can leave his iPhone at home.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @07:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @07:23AM (#549414)

    I can't wait to walk around with a hotspot on my wrist and broadcast free internet access to everyone in range.

(1)