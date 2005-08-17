Stories
Cannabis Company Buys Entire California Town to Create Marijuana Tourist Destination

posted by martyb on Sunday August 06, @08:17AM
from the Nipton-in-the-bud? dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

A 100-year-old ghost town founded during the California Gold Rush is being modernized for the "green rush" after a cannabis company purchased all the land, buildings and businesses for $5 million.

On Thursday, American Green, a marijuana technology company, announced they purchased a small town in San Bernardino County with the intention of turning it into the "the country's first energy-independent, cannabis-friendly hospitality destination."

"The Cannabis Revolution that's going on here in the US, has the power to completely revitalize communities in the same way gold did during the 19th century," David Gwyther, chairman and president of American Green, said in the announcement.

Located on the border of Nevada and California, the desert town of Nipton has a population of around 20 people, according to the Los Angeles Times. The town also comes with its own water supply, a general store, an RV park, a campground and a five-room hotel from 1904.

Source: https://www.rt.com/usa/398518-american-green-buys-nipton-marijuana/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @08:59AM

    'Puff Puff Pass the Border' or 'Niptindabud' :)

    If they take care of the town and manage to successfully revitalize it as a tourist destination, good for them.

(1)