Men's First Contact With Porn Dramatically Impacts How They View Women

posted by martyb on Sunday August 06, @11:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the looking-into-looking-at dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The age at which males are first exposed to porn significantly impacts their attitudes towards women in later life, a new study claims.

Research presented at the 125th Annual Convention of the American Psychological Association claims that the earlier boys are exposed to porn the more likely they are to want power over women.

Meanwhile, later exposure among the men studied was linked to them wanting to exhibit promiscuous tendencies.

"We found that the younger a man was when he first viewed pornography, the more likely he was to want power over women,"said study author Alyssa Bischmann. "The older a man was when he first viewed pornography, the more likely he would want to engage in playboy behavior."

[...] Researchers specifically asked how the participants first came into contact with porn, whether it was intentional, accidental or forced. Participants were asked a series of 46 questions, designed to measure two "masculine norms": one in which men seek power over women, and the other where they take on a playboy persona.

With the results tallied, the average age a boy got his first taste of porn was 13.37. The youngest was a disturbing 5 years old while the oldest was 26. The most common form of first contact was accidental, with 43.5 percent seeing porn for the first time by mistake.

[...] "We were surprised that the type of exposure did not affect whether someone wanted power over women or to engage in playboy behaviors," Bischmann said of the findings. "We had expected that intentional, accidental or forced experiences would have differing outcomes."

Source: https://www.rt.com/viral/398678-mens-first-porn-experience-effect-views-women/

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @11:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @11:59AM (#549464)

    Nakid pics of the Mighty Buzzard certainly affected my view of women, later on.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @12:01PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @12:01PM (#549465)

    If a boy's first contact with porn is mother/son incest, he will grow up to hate women because his own mother never raped him as a child.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @12:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @12:09PM (#549467)

      Thank you for your amazing incites (sic) into human psychology Dr Fraud!

  • (Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Sunday August 06, @12:22PM

    by Nerdfest (80) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 06, @12:22PM (#549470)

    "masculine norms": one in which men seek power over women

    That's an awfully bold statement. A little bias perhaps?

(1)