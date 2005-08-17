Stories
Researchers Say WannaCry Operator Moved Bitcoins to “Untraceable” Monero

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday August 06, @03:39PM   Printer-friendly
from the and-then-to-dinero dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

When the master or masters of the WannaCry cryptoransomware worm emptied the bitcoin wallets associated with the malware earlier this week, they apparently did so to make future movement of the funds more anonymous. According to researchers at the Italian information security firm Neutrino, the bitcoin were exchanged for XMR, the "untraceable" private digital currency backed by Monero.

On Wednesday, the 52.2 bitcoins in the wallet were drained out over nine transactions, as detected by a bot created by Quartz's Keith Collins. Neutrino researchers traced the moved bitcoins to wallets associated with Monero.

Monero is a private digital currency that is focused on anonymity. While it is based on blockchain like other cryptocurrencies and uses distributed consensus for all transactions to prevent wallet hacking, it uses "ring signatures"—an anonymous cryptographic signature scheme—to sign transactions. This makes it impossible to tell which parties were involved in a transaction when examining the blockchain itself.

"It's a wash."

Source: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/08/researchers-say-wannacry-operator-moved-bitcoins-to-untraceable-monero/

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @04:04PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @04:04PM (#549552)

    Better check on the perfect asshole - Barrack Hussein Soertoro O'bummer!!

    • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday August 06, @04:28PM

      by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 06, @04:28PM (#549559) Homepage Journal

      ...will be on digital currencies. If the UK thinks that "normal people" don't need encryption, then they will surely think that "normal people" don't need to be able to have anonymous financial transactions.

      I've started running the standard Monero client, because I think anonymous financial transactions are important. Currently, anonymity is only possible with cash; there needs to be an online solution. Monero seems like the best solution currently out there.

      Sure, Monero will be used for criminal activities, but that doesn't change the fact that ordinary people should be able to transfer money without the whole world (or even their own, nosy governments) knowing about it.

