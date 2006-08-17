Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 8 submissions in the queue.

LastPass Raises Price, Removes Free Features

posted by martyb on Sunday August 06, @07:17PM   Printer-friendly
from the Premium-Increase dept.
Software

Celestial writes:

LastPass, the popular online password manager, recently doubled the price of their premium service to $24 per year and removed a few features from their free tier.

Probably the biggest change for existing LastPass Premium users is the increase of the yearly price to $24. LastPass Premium was available for $12 up until now which means that the price doubled both for new and existing customers.

[...] LastPass Premium users won't notice any changes besides the price hike. All existing features remain as they are right now.

The same cannot be said for free LastPass users. The two features unlimited sharing and emergency access are no longer part of LastPass Free. Existing Free users who have set up an emergency contact already will continue to have access to the feature while new users and those who have not configured an emergency contact before won't.

Unlimited sharing is no longer a part of LastPass Free, as free users are limited to sharing one item with one other individual from now on.

Other source can be found here.

Original Submission


«  Venezuela Agents Arrest Opposition Leaders in Midnight Raids
LastPass Raises Price, Removes Free Features | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)