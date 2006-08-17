from the Premium-Increase dept.
LastPass, the popular online password manager, recently doubled the price of their premium service to $24 per year and removed a few features from their free tier.
Probably the biggest change for existing LastPass Premium users is the increase of the yearly price to $24. LastPass Premium was available for $12 up until now which means that the price doubled both for new and existing customers.
[...] LastPass Premium users won't notice any changes besides the price hike. All existing features remain as they are right now.
The same cannot be said for free LastPass users. The two features unlimited sharing and emergency access are no longer part of LastPass Free. Existing Free users who have set up an emergency contact already will continue to have access to the feature while new users and those who have not configured an emergency contact before won't.
Unlimited sharing is no longer a part of LastPass Free, as free users are limited to sharing one item with one other individual from now on.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday August 06, @07:51PM (1 child)
A "free" service starts squeezing the idiots who believed them? I can't believe anyone is actually paying for a password manager, apparently the number is too small to keep a .com running on after the free money dried up.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday August 06, @08:01PM
I can't believe anyone is actually paying for a password manager
Especially absurd is doing it on the internet.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
