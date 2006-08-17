Probably the biggest change for existing LastPass Premium users is the increase of the yearly price to $24. LastPass Premium was available for $12 up until now which means that the price doubled both for new and existing customers.

[...] LastPass Premium users won't notice any changes besides the price hike. All existing features remain as they are right now.

The same cannot be said for free LastPass users. The two features unlimited sharing and emergency access are no longer part of LastPass Free. Existing Free users who have set up an emergency contact already will continue to have access to the feature while new users and those who have not configured an emergency contact before won't.

Unlimited sharing is no longer a part of LastPass Free, as free users are limited to sharing one item with one other individual from now on.