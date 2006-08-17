Stories
Canada Incentivizes Mass Surveillance with a Mobile App Called Carrot Rewards

posted by martyb on Sunday August 06, @10:47PM   Printer-friendly
from the carrots-good-for-[over]sight dept.
Ayn Anonymous writes:

The Canadian government is using carrots to lure in new helpers in its quest for mass surveillance powers. A new app called Carrot Rewards is a behavioral modification mobile app that was originally created to reward users with redeemable points for taking healthy actions. Carrot Reward’s founder Andreas Souvaliotis explained to the CTV that he had originally started the company to focus on health but quickly realized, through government partnerships, that his app would also be effective in “modifying behavior in other areas as well.” Now, Carrot Rewards has raised over $1.5 million from several local Canadian governments and have rolled out the app to hundreds of thousands of users. According to a July 2017 press release, more than 1% of the Canadian population already has this app downloaded – including over 200k Ontarians.

Would you give up your privacy for a carrot?

https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/2017/08/canada-incentivizes-mass-surveillance-mobile-app-called-carrot-rewards/

Original Submission


