Lu Fang, secretary general of the photovoltaics decision in the China Renewable Energy Society, wrote in an article circulating on mainland social media this month that the country's cumulative capacity of retired panels would reach up to 70 gigawatts (GW) by 2034.
That is three times the scale of the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project, by power production.
By 2050 these waste panels would add up to 20 million tonnes, or 2,000 times the weight of the Eiffel Tower, according to Lu.
[...] A panel's lifespan ranges from 20 to 30 years, depending on the environment in which they are used, according to the US Department of Energy. High temperatures can accelerate the ageing process for solar cells, while other negative factors – such as the weight of snow or dust storms – could cause material fatigue on the surface and internal electric circuits, gradually reducing the panel's power output.
[...] A solar panel contains metals such as lead and copper and also has an aluminium frame. The solar cells are made up of pure, crystallised silicon wrapped under a thick layer of plastic membrane for protection.
[...] A sales manager of a solar power recycling company believes there could be a way to dispose of China's solar junk, nonetheless.
"We can sell them to Middle East," said the manager who requested not to be named.
"Our customers there make it very clear that they don't want perfect or brand new panels. They just want them cheap," he said.
"They are re-selling these panels to household users living in deserts. There, there is lots of land to install a large amount of panels to make up for their low performance," the manager added.
"Everyone is happy with the result," he added.
Source: http://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/2104162/chinas-ageing-solar-panels-are-going-be-big-environmental-problem
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @02:09AM
Send them all to Al Gore! [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Monday August 07, @02:42AM (1 child)
Ah, the Ankh-Morpork solution to refuse disposal, there's always someone lower down on the scale than you that you can dump it on. It also keeps with the general Ankh-Morpork ethos that once dumped, it's somebody else's problem.
I was however expecting them to dump them in Africa rather than the middle east.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday August 07, @02:58AM
They're not 'dumping' them. You get higher prices in the Middle East. And once they quit producing any power, they will still provide a small degree of shelter, from the sun?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @02:44AM (2 children)
FUD. The article talks about the cost of recycling silicon crystals and how expensive that is going to be. Then don't recycle it! Isn't it just fancy sand? Of course you're going to want to recycle the aluminum, copper, and lead because those things are worth recycling. They also worry about the cost of trucking out old panels from installations but fail to think that if you shipped in a bunch of new replacement panels, then you would likely have a bunch of trucks that can either return empty or return with the old panels. Is there no common sense left in the world? Grrrr!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday August 07, @03:07AM
Grrrr! indeed.
No, there is no intelligence on Earth (so it seems, half the time)
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @03:29AM
And once you run out of people who'd want to buy "preloved" solar panels you can just start dumping them into huge piles.
Once a pile is huge enough you can call it an ore deposit or a vein and then use mining tech on it.
This works better if we can improve mining technology so that smaller and less concentrated deposits are economical.
See also: https://opentextbc.ca/geology/chapter/20-1-metal-deposits/ [opentextbc.ca]
(Score: 1, Troll) by jmorris on Monday August 07, @02:58AM (3 children)
We send our ewaste to China, they apparently intend to send theirs to the ME, where do they eventually send it? The circle has to close eventually. Or do they figure when they get too old they will simply pile up in the desert, get covered in sand and await rediscovery after the next civilization arises like the Sphinx?
Something all 'yall green energy types should keep in mind. It all has life cycle costs and externalities that must be accounted for when assessing an energy source. Nobody stopped to consider that panels by the square mile wouldn't last forever and that something would need to be done with them? Or did they not care, too busy chasing egoboo and government handouts to bother?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Monday August 07, @03:01AM
Nobody stopped to consider that panels by the square mile wouldn't last forever and that something would need to be done with them?
Build a "prefab" house? They just have to keep the wind and rain (and the sun, how ironic) out.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday August 07, @03:11AM
It won't be like the Sphinx: more like the Statue of Liberty in P.O.T.Apes (buried along with American liberty).
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @03:21AM
Same happens for coal, right? Or, for hydropower [sciencedirect.com].
Of, for the matter, with anything related with human presence (there ain't no such thing as a free lunch): e.g. you build a house, getting it down 30 years later for redevelopment is an externality. Or... you eat you lunch and, later, take a shit, your shit is an externality.
Which leads us to the quux of the matter: if you yourself choose the behave like a shit, you as a whole become an externality.
