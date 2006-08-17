Blu phones are again available on Amazon.com after privacy and security concerns prompted the e-tailer to suspend sales of Blu devices earlier this week.

Blu Products tweeted Friday that its gadgets were again on sale, and it included a link to a search results page on Amazon brought up by the keywords "blu phones." Amazon confirmed Saturday that it had begun selling the devices again after speaking with Blu.

"If we receive information that could potentially impact our customers' experience, we may temporarily make a product unavailable for purchase," an Amazon spokesperson said. "Based on communication with the manufacturer, Blu Products, we have resumed selling Blu devices on Amazon.com."