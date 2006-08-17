Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 9 submissions in the queue.

Blu Phones Back on Sale at Amazon After Suspension Over Privacy

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 07, @12:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the don't-be-blu dept.
Security Mobile Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Blu phones are again available on Amazon.com after privacy and security concerns prompted the e-tailer to suspend sales of Blu devices earlier this week.

Blu Products tweeted Friday that its gadgets were again on sale, and it included a link to a search results page on Amazon brought up by the keywords "blu phones." Amazon confirmed Saturday that it had begun selling the devices again after speaking with Blu.

"If we receive information that could potentially impact our customers' experience, we may temporarily make a product unavailable for purchase," an Amazon spokesperson said. "Based on communication with the manufacturer, Blu Products, we have resumed selling Blu devices on Amazon.com."

Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/blu-amazon-phones/

Additional Coverage: https://www.engadget.com/2017/08/05/amazon-relists-blu-smartphones/

Original Submission


«  Canada Incentivizes Mass Surveillance with a Mobile App Called Carrot Rewards
Blu Phones Back on Sale at Amazon After Suspension Over Privacy | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.