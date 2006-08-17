Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 10 submissions in the queue.

Sizzling Summer Gives Europe's South Taste of the Future

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 07, @08:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the a-real-scorcher dept.
News

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Swathes of southern Europe sweltered Saturday in a heatwave that has claimed several lives, cost billions in crop damage and is, scientists warned, a foretaste of worse to follow in coming decades.

At least five deaths in Italy and Romania have been attributed to the extreme conditions since the heatwave set in around the start of August.

Unusually high, sometimes unprecedented temperatures, are being recorded across an area spanning much of Spain and Portugal, southern France, Italy, the Balkans and Hungary.

The mercury has regularly risen above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across the affected areas, exacerbating the impact of an extended drought and the lingering impact of a July heatwave which sparked wildfires that claimed 60 lives in Portugal.

Hospital admissions have spiked 15-20 percent in Italy, where at least three people have died.

Italians longing for the beach have dubbed the hot spell "Lucifero", or Lucifer, after the biblical archangel said to have been condemned forever to the flames of hell.

Source: https://phys.org/news/2017-08-sizzling-summer-europe-south-future.html

Original Submission


«  Bewitched: Chinese Officials Sacked for ‘Casting Spells’
Sizzling Summer Gives Europe's South Taste of the Future | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday August 07, @08:33AM (2 children)

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <jmorrisNO@SPAMbeau.org> on Monday August 07, @08:33AM (#549829)

    Look up some of the past heatwaves to afflict that area in the past. The body count gets so high because it doesn't get that hot all the time so a lot of homes still lack air conditioning. This one ain't even in the same league with the 2003 [wikipedia.org] heat wave to hit Europe. That one got 70K. And they go back farther. 1975, 1976, 1983, 1990, 2001 all 7-30K deaths in France.

    But I know, here I go bringing facts into a religious debate. Global Warming is real, it is man caused and the science is settled by the Holy C.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @08:56AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @08:56AM (#549834)

      Every single year since 2003 was a record breaker, even if they don't match up to it.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @09:29AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @09:29AM (#549838)

      This problem would be solved by using more energy (AC), not less (CO2 reduction).

(1)