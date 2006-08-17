from the a-real-scorcher dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Swathes of southern Europe sweltered Saturday in a heatwave that has claimed several lives, cost billions in crop damage and is, scientists warned, a foretaste of worse to follow in coming decades.
At least five deaths in Italy and Romania have been attributed to the extreme conditions since the heatwave set in around the start of August.
Unusually high, sometimes unprecedented temperatures, are being recorded across an area spanning much of Spain and Portugal, southern France, Italy, the Balkans and Hungary.
The mercury has regularly risen above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across the affected areas, exacerbating the impact of an extended drought and the lingering impact of a July heatwave which sparked wildfires that claimed 60 lives in Portugal.
Hospital admissions have spiked 15-20 percent in Italy, where at least three people have died.
Italians longing for the beach have dubbed the hot spell "Lucifero", or Lucifer, after the biblical archangel said to have been condemned forever to the flames of hell.
Source: https://phys.org/news/2017-08-sizzling-summer-europe-south-future.html
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday August 07, @08:33AM (2 children)
Look up some of the past heatwaves to afflict that area in the past. The body count gets so high because it doesn't get that hot all the time so a lot of homes still lack air conditioning. This one ain't even in the same league with the 2003 [wikipedia.org] heat wave to hit Europe. That one got 70K. And they go back farther. 1975, 1976, 1983, 1990, 2001 all 7-30K deaths in France.
But I know, here I go bringing facts into a religious debate. Global Warming is real, it is man caused and the science is settled by the Holy C.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @08:56AM
Every single year since 2003 was a record breaker, even if they don't match up to it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @09:29AM
This problem would be solved by using more energy (AC), not less (CO2 reduction).
Reply to This
Parent