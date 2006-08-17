from the news-of-the-weird dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Two Chinese officials have been sacked from the country's ruling Communist Party for their involvement in "superstitious activities" which included casting magic spells in order to aid promotions.
Tang Yuansong and Huang Xiaowen were dismissed from their duties by officials who claimed the pair attended "fengshui" training courses under the guise of business trips and claimed expenses back from the party.
Yuansong attended the Hogwarts esque training session five times, at a total cost of 54,000 yuan ($8,000), which he was later reimbursed for according to state media outlet Xinhua.
After attending the magical sessions, the Gandalf loving official then went on to tutor other followers in the art for which authorities say he was paid 5,000 yuan a year.
Source: https://www.rt.com/viral/398744-chinese-officials-fires-magic-spells/
(Score: 3, Informative) by maxwell demon on Monday August 07, @07:23AM (3 children)
From the summary:
I'd bet the true reason they were sacked was them claiming the expenses back under false premise. Of course "Chinese officials sacked for claiming back expenses under false premise" would not make a good headline …
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by lx on Monday August 07, @07:38AM
RT: even more childish and uninformed than British tabloids.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @07:44AM
Govs should sack people who wast public money on superstitions.
FWIW China views religion as superstition: http://www.reuters.com/article/china-religion-superstition-idINDEE93K03V20130421 [reuters.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday August 07, @07:55AM
One of the more difficult things that Chairman Mao tried to do was convince the peasants that they weren't peasants because of the bad feng shui of their ancestors' burial sites. Nice to see the old ideas come back, even under nominal communism. Not.
Reply to This
Parent