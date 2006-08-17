It's taken some time to get the robots ready and everything set up. But it seems that the match is going to happen this September. One of the biggest challenges was finding a venue according to a recent interview the Megabots team did with Quartz.

Logistical issues for an event of this magnitude have included: whether or not the venue's floor can support the weight of giant robots falling, having sufficient power and utilities available to work on the robots, safety containing a fight between extremely heavy and powerful machines, being able to access the venues with heavy trucks used to transport the robots, and more.

The fight is set for some time next month and will be available on Youtube and Megabot's Facebook page – no news as to whether that will be streamed live or not. For safety the event will not be allowing spectators to watch at the venue.