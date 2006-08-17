Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Giant Robot Duel Between USA and Japan Scheduled for September

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 07, @11:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the Making-Anime-Real dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

After two years of quiet rumblings the stage is set for a Giant-Robo battle between Japan's Suidobashi Heavy Industry and USA's Megabots.

It's taken some time to get the robots ready and everything set up. But it seems that the match is going to happen this September. One of the biggest challenges was finding a venue according to a recent interview the Megabots team did with Quartz.

Logistical issues for an event of this magnitude have included: whether or not the venue's floor can support the weight of giant robots falling, having sufficient power and utilities available to work on the robots, safety containing a fight between extremely heavy and powerful machines, being able to access the venues with heavy trucks used to transport the robots, and more.

The fight is set for some time next month and will be available on Youtube and Megabot's Facebook page – no news as to whether that will be streamed live or not. For safety the event will not be allowing spectators to watch at the venue.

Source: http://www.belloflostsouls.net/2017/08/geekery-the-robot-fight-is-on.html

Original Submission


«  Googler's Memo on Culture of Diversity Extremism Goes Viral Inside Google
Giant Robot Duel Between USA and Japan Scheduled for September | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)