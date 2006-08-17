from the stormy-weather dept.
Striking images of a storm system nearly the size of Earth have astronomers doing a double-take after pinpointing its location near Neptune's equator, a region where no bright cloud has ever been seen before.
"Seeing a storm this bright at such a low latitude is extremely surprising," said Ned Molter, a graduate student at University of California, Berkeley, who spotted the storm complex during a test run of twilight observing at W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Hawaii. "Normally, this area is really quiet and we only see bright clouds in the mid-latitude bands, so to have such an enormous cloud sitting right at the equator is spectacular."
This massive storm system is about 9,000 kilometers in length, or 1/3 the size of Neptune's radius, spanning at least 30 degrees in both latitude and longitude. Molter observed it getting much brighter between June 26 and July 2.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @01:21PM (1 child)
What latitude is it centered on?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @01:45PM
A line angled at 28.32 degrees from the vertical (Neptunes axial tilt) is ~ 128 pixels long for the topleft image. So one hemisphere will be ~64 pixels. To the center of the spot is ~88 pixels, so it is ~24 pixels north of the equator. Then 90*24/64 = 33 degrees. Not sure if there is some coordinate transformation needed though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @01:24PM (1 child)
Global Warming is affecting Neptune
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 07, @01:55PM
Interplanetary... intrastellar?
