from the no-cash-for-you dept.
Reuters reports that the European Union is preparing to freeze withdrawals and ATMs when banks are "failing or likely to fail", in an effort to "save creditors' money". Of course, this ignores the fact that the people trying to withdraw their own money are, by definition, such creditors to the bank.
The European and American banks have both been stated to live on borrowed time. The Euro is fundamentally on shaky ground, after trying to combine economies with as fundamentally different characteristics but without the fiscal policy instrument to enforce conformity. Meanwhile, the US dollar has been printing as much money as it can since August 15, 1971, when the United States defaulted on its loans and obligations. (It wasn't worded like that, of course, but the net effect was still that the US cancelled payment on its international loans.) Both of these spheres of economic influence can be predicted to undergo serious disruption as bubbles burst in rapid succession, when they burst: the precise time is impossible to predict, just as it is impossible to predict the precise point in time of an avalanche or a volcano eruption, but at the same time completely possible to say that such an outcome will happen at some point.
https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/2017/08/european-union-preparing-to-disable-atm-withdrawals-when-banks-are-insolvent/
Related:
http://xbtnews.net/2017/07/eu-proposes-account-freezes-to-prevent-bank-runs-bitcoin-to-the-rescue/
https://news.bitcoin.com/european-union-proposes-account-freezes-to-protect-failing-banks/
http://xbtnews.net/2017/07/eu-proposes-account-freezes-to-prevent-bank-runs-bitcoin-to-the-rescue/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @05:37AM (2 children)
I bet the faceless unelected bureaucrats who voted in that one really have the public's best interests at heart.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Monday August 07, @05:59AM
Implying elected officials would've cared more about the common man.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Monday August 07, @06:08AM
This is a proposal. To be passed it will need a majority (and then some) of the commissioners (one appointed by each head of state - I guess equivalent of US secretaries of state) and the parliament (voted in by the population) to pass it.
As for faceless, here's a list of commissioners with photos: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Commissioner [wikipedia.org]
And a list of MEPs: http://www.europarl.europa.eu/meps/en/full-list.html [europa.eu]
If you don't like the commissioners, just like if you don't like a secretary of state, complain to your government, ultimately you can vote out your government (in the US this is ever 4 years, in the EU it varies on a similar timescale)
If you don't like the MEPs, complain to them directly, and vote them out in 2019 (every 5 years)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by Kunasou on Monday August 07, @05:41AM (1 child)
Another stupid idea of the Soviet European Union...
How many days until they start to talk to us about comrades?
Now they want to have even more control over our money. If we need to eat and they close the ATMs because of "insolvency" we have to die of starvation like in the Soviet Union.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Monday August 07, @05:54AM
So what happens in the US when a bank goes bust? People queue round the block and empty the cash machine, fine. Then what? Anyone who's watched A Wonderful Life knows that a bank can't refund everyone's deposits.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Monday August 07, @05:42AM (5 children)
This summary implies that reuters wrote such crap. They didn't.
Yes, people are creditors, but the banks have many many creditors, more than they have money. Allowing one creditor to take value out of an insolvent business does not sound like a good thing - the money goes to paying secured creditors first. Personally I'd rather employees came first, then secured creditors, but that's not how it works.
When you deposit money in a bank you are accepting the risk of that investment, just like when you purchase shares. The banks are part of an insurance scheme which means that individual deposits upto €100k are protected by the entity that can simply print 1000x €100 notes if it wants, so it's a pretty low risk.
Also note that this proposal is from a lobby group, who probably planted this press release into reuters' system in the first place. The EU 'government', the commissioners who are appointed to run the EU by the heads of the 28 states, would not include normal banks which are insured as above.
By all means invest in bitcoin, or zimbabwe dollars, or whatever, but you're taking a far bigger risk, both from currency fluctuations, the fact that barely anyone uses it, and in a collapse of a central economy national currencies will be accepted for far longer than bitcoin and other toys (when you have no power, how will your bitcoin USB help?)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @05:47AM (1 child)
On one hand I understand your points, on the other they are utter crap.
That is absolutely not what you are accepting. Banks are FDIC insured, people expect that up to 250k or whatever their accounts are without risk.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Monday August 07, @06:03AM
Banks are FDIC insured
EU banks aren't. But yes, as I said:
Clearly there's still a risk -- the insuring entity (the central bank, FDIC, the government, and ultimately the people) can decide to backtrack on that insurance. And if you deposit more than €100k then the excess is at risk - which is an issue if you're between houses, have just sold, then your bank goes bust before you buy. Not sure how the eurozone scheme works, but in the UK the insurance is per financial institution, so you are best off hedging your risk by depositing across multiple banks.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday August 07, @06:01AM (2 children)
When you deposit money in a bank you are accepting the risk of that investment
You're absolutely right! [youtube.com]
But seriously, the weather... If you're depositing government coin in the bank, every penny should be backed up by the government. It that means nationalization, great. The government has that right to protect its currency so that the depositors don't pay for corruption and mismanagement.
Their announcement should serve as a simple warning that your money is not secure in the banks, and you should move it somewhere where it is.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Monday August 07, @06:06AM (1 child)
Their announcement should serve as a simple warning that your money is not secure in the banks, and you should move it somewhere where it is.
This is a press release from a lobbying firm, not an announcement. The most likely way forward is this will only apply to banks that have chosen to not take the insurance, and their depositors who have chosen a high risk investment.
However I'm interested, where is more secure than a government insured bank?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday August 07, @06:25AM
I would rather have actual government banks [wikipedia.org] to avoid these risks entirely.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fleg on Monday August 07, @06:02AM
could we get this fixed? at the moment it looks like reuters wrote all of the summary.
they didnt. they wrote something like the first sentence (i think), the rest is from some blog.
the summary is also missing ....
which is from the reuters article.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @06:04AM
The bank went under - it's got no money. Duh?! Does money grow on tree in EU? Oh, I forgot, it's euro.
Reply to This