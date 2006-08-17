Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Desert tortoises pace back and forth and can overheat by roadside fencing meant to help them, according to a study published in the journal Biological Conservation by the University of California, Davis, and the University of Georgia.
The Mojave Desert tortoise is a threatened species and icon of California's southern deserts. The tortoise currently faces intense pressure as its habitat is eyed for solar and wind energy development. Loss of habitat comes at a time when biologists are working to reverse the declines this species has experienced since the 1970s. A key issue is roads.
[...] The researchers placed tiny GPS units on tortoises found near roads and along newly installed fencing. The units recorded the location and temperature of the animals every 15 minutes for two years.
See also: http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.biocon.2017.07.022
Source: Desert Tortoises Can't Take the Heat of Roadside Fencing
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 07, @03:13PM
