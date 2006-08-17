[...] The Security Council unanimously adopted the US-led resolution, which bans mineral and seafood exports worth more than $1bn, after North Korea tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) last month.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the sanctions were the right response, but repeated a call for dialogue.

[...] "Now is not the time for dialogue but the time to increase effective pressure on North Korea so that they will take concrete actions towards de-nuclearisation," [Japan] deputy foreign ministry spokesman Toshihide Ando told a news conference in Manila.

[...] Washington wants eventually to talk to North Korea, Tillerson has said, but thinks such discussions would be futile if Pyongyang intends on maintaining its nuclear weapons.

[...] "We had an intensive conversation, China urges North Korea to remain calm in dealing with the recent decision given by the UN Security Council," the Chinese minister said, adding he urged North Korea not to violate the UN decision.

[...] When asked by a journalist about North Korea's reaction, Wang said: "I think you have already anticipated North Korea's reaction."