[...] The Security Council unanimously adopted the US-led resolution, which bans mineral and seafood exports worth more than $1bn, after North Korea tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) last month.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the sanctions were the right response, but repeated a call for dialogue.
[...] "Now is not the time for dialogue but the time to increase effective pressure on North Korea so that they will take concrete actions towards de-nuclearisation," [Japan] deputy foreign ministry spokesman Toshihide Ando told a news conference in Manila.
[...] Washington wants eventually to talk to North Korea, Tillerson has said, but thinks such discussions would be futile if Pyongyang intends on maintaining its nuclear weapons.
[...] "We had an intensive conversation, China urges North Korea to remain calm in dealing with the recent decision given by the UN Security Council," the Chinese minister said, adding he urged North Korea not to violate the UN decision.
[...] When asked by a journalist about North Korea's reaction, Wang said: "I think you have already anticipated North Korea's reaction."
Source: US, South Korea laud new UN sanctions on Pyongyang
Also: UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @04:33PM (4 children)
We can put a swift end to this... if we intend to win... But usually these kinds of things are just used to keep the panic machine running at high speed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @04:38PM
"What?!? They have bigger dicks?! BOMB THEM!" - the late George Carlin
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday August 07, @04:42PM (1 child)
We can put a swift end to this... if we intend to win...
Nobody wins if Seoul gets nuked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @04:46PM
having to compete with all the South Korean chaebols :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @04:51PM
Much more satisfying to starve people (especially children) slowly to death. It is the American way.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by nobu_the_bard on Monday August 07, @04:50PM
Not that this isn't important I guess, but there's no tech or science angle here, is there? Shouldn't this have the Politics header?
