from the what-could-possibly-go-wrong dept.
A simple device to cut the weight of washing machines could save fuel, cut carbon emissions, and reduce back injuries, according to researchers.
A typical budget washing machine is weighted by 25kg of concrete to stop it moving while on a spin cycle. The new invention is a sealable plastic container that is filled with water - but only once the machine is in place. The team at Nottingham Trent University says the change makes machines easier - and cheaper - to transport. By replacing the concrete with empty containers, the weight of the machine is cut by a third.
If the change became standard, it would cut the weight of trucks carrying the machines which would in turn cut emissions. The research suggests that with around 3.5 million washing machines sold annually in the UK, the new device could save around 44,625 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday August 07, @05:52PM
> with around 3.5 million washing machines sold annually in the UK, the new device could save around 44,625 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.
Surely Gartner believe that it will grow to 53,645.78290 tonnes in ten years?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday August 07, @05:54PM (7 children)
(Apologies for double-post).
How much bigger does the machine need to be, to accommodate the much lower density of the water ballast? Americans may not see the point, but in the UK, indoor space is usually at a high premium.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 07, @06:03PM
Well, I'm sure they can use heavy water, thus saving some space. Right?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heavy_water [wikipedia.org]
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Monday August 07, @06:04PM (1 child)
Also, consider that unlike concrete, water ballast isn't rigid. In a situation like this one specifically (where there's quite a lot of force being shoved around (which is what happens during washing and spinning), water will slosh around. This can be very bad if there's a resonance between the driving frequency doing the sloshing and water in the ballast tanks. In the worst case, a poorly "tuned" ballast tank could exacerbate, rather than control, vibrations. Google for "slack tank" and you'll see a lot of literature from the maratime industry on why this is a Very Bad Thing.
You can mitigate this effect somewhat by ensuring that the water tanks are completely filled with no headspace, but it's tricky to eliminate completely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @06:16PM
This is the biggest problem I think. But I suppose they must have found a way around it.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Monday August 07, @06:04PM
About 2.4x, given concrete has variable density.
Water is 1kg/L, and concrete is around 2.4kg/L (wikipedia). For 25kg that means you currently have about 10L of concrete in your washer.
If you want to visualize, you can look at the image in the attached BBC article.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @06:05PM
about 2.4 times more volume must be taken up by ballast. (concrete is 2400 kg/m^3, water is 1000)
However 25 kg of concrete is only about .01 cubic meters, so that's not a whole lot. I imagine a lot of the volume of a typical washing machine is just open space for structural reasons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @06:07PM
Good point, but it looks like water is 1/3 - 1/2 the weigh of similar sized concrete. That is a sizable difference, but easily made up for by the flexibility of water assuming they can make a flexible container. It could be distributed in any number of ways that doesn't require a larger machine, unless the UK machines are incredibly compact.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday August 07, @06:11PM
Well, water weighs 1 Kg/l so it'll need a 25 liter tank. Converting from wikipedia's article on concrete [wikipedia.org], concrete has a density of 2.4g/cc, so that 25 liter tank replaces about 10l of concrete.
In other words, it should fit easily inside the empty space found in a washer.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday August 07, @05:59PM (2 children)
Do they have a fairly simple and obvious way for customers to drain this water when they move to a new home, or sell the machine on Craigslist?
I've heard of people actually disassembling washing machines enough to remove the concrete blocks, just so they could more easily handle the machine, esp. when it's in some basement with some tiny or convoluted staircase as many older homes have. Making it so the machine's weight can be easily dropped by draining some water would be a huge benefit.
(Score: 1) by diaz on Monday August 07, @06:09PM
An easily removable weight would also simplify things. If the weight were a base or slid into rails accessible from the back. This also means the manufacturer could ship them from the factory without the weights. The weights could be made locally and picked up at the hardware store.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday August 07, @06:24PM
It would be easy enough to set the tank up with a valve and a garden hose fitting. The question is will they have the forethought to do that or will it be a pain in the ass?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @06:09PM
Fill it with mercury and it will further reduce the vibration affects!
