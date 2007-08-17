from the friends++ dept.
Loneliness and social isolation could be a greater public health hazard than obesity, and their impact will continue to grow, according to research presented at the 125th annual convention of the American Psychological Association.
"Being connected to others socially is widely considered a fundamental human need — crucial to both well-being and survival. Extreme examples show infants in custodial care who lack human contact fail to thrive and often die, and indeed, social isolation or solitary confinement has been used as a form of punishment," said Julianne Holt-Lunstad, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at Brigham Young University.
[...] Approximately 42.6 million adults over age 45 in the United States are estimated to be suffering from chronic loneliness, according to AARP's Loneliness Study.
In addition, the most recent U.S. census data shows more than a quarter of the population lives alone, more than half of the population is unmarried and, since the previous census, marriage rates and the number of children per household have declined.
[...] The first involved 148 studies, representing more than 300,000 participants, and found that greater social connection is associated with a 50 percent reduced risk of early death.
Also at the American Psychological Association .
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday August 07, @07:25PM (1 child)
My monkey circle is VERY small, but within that circle i am a hugger.
I am usually very quiet and 'shy' until i figure out if you can take a joke/what kind of person you are (real or fake). Once i figure you out, i either will ignore you (pretty much) or talk to you and joke with you if you can take it.
My mother used to say i was anti-social: i think i was just anti-dick... i just took time to figure people out. Once i did.......
wish i'd grown up knowing more computer nerds: i was the only one i knew who was into it.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @07:33PM
Not all men.
Why not re-frame that in a more positive light: "i think i was just pro-vagina"?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Monday August 07, @07:32PM (1 child)
You can't solve this problem for people, though. You have to get them to want to solve it themselves. And if they do not know how - then what do you do?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 07, @07:39PM
Burn down the internet? Seems pretty effective to me.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @07:35PM
yes, everyone that isnt on facebook or google needs to get identified and then medicated for their safety. why didn't the republicans push that reason instead of death panels?
arent their laws that allow authorities to strip away a person's freedom if an outside expert believes they may be subject to the harm of themselves or to society? Kinda hard to build that case if there is no open book, but the book is not needed if the goal is to throw a different book at them to make an example of troublemakers that don't obediently comply.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Monday August 07, @07:38PM
Extraverts are compulsively attuned to other people, and naturally they are more likely to connect with other extraverts. This can lead to them believing that almost everyone is an extravert, and those who are not are odd and perhaps dangerous.
Intraverts are more likely to crave opportunities to be alone, and dislike the chaotic company of others for too long.
It is a bit like how people who live in New York City assume 98% of the world rotates around New York City and the remainder wish they did.
Software controls the world. Hardware controls software. China controls hardware.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @07:44PM (1 child)
How the hell do you accurately and objectively measure someone's loneliness? Not by having people take surveys, since that's unscientific unless there is a way to later objectively verify the answers. And what does any of this have to do with marriage rates? It's entirely possible to be in a relationship without being married. People are just too obsessed with marriage.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday August 07, @07:57PM
No, it's not unscientific. It's not perfectly objective, but it's certainly not unscientific.
Like it or not, there is a correlation. If you are married then you are, by default, in a relationship.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @08:06PM
Aside from my yearly trip back home (funny that I still call a place a thousand miles away home) every Christmas, I don't really have any friends that I see in normal life. No relatives out this way, and as someone from the country I've never been good at "meeting people" - everyone I ever met growing up was because they were friends of a friend or we had some common business, like classes, clubs, or work (small companies, as I have learned, do NOT work well for this one).
Meeting people gets much more difficult as you get older. If you can't do things with your family, neighbors, or people from inside work, well... as far as I can tell, it's basically impossible to do. Facebook et al are making this worse, I suspect, because that "friend of a friend" network is suddenly much larger and it's quite easy to never step outside it to include others. If you aren't in one of those group by now you likely won't be.
Personally, I've settled on two bars that I can go into and be welcomed as a regular. I wouldn't consider the people there friends per se, but it feels better than sitting alone in a small apartment every night for months on end.
It's definitely not sustainable, but - again, what can you do? Lonely people are alone. If you've got someone who cares enough about you that you can talk to them about your state-of-mind problems, you probably aren't lonely.
Reply to This