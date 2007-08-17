Microsoft has dropped any mention of mobility from its strategic vision.

...

Here's the last five years' visions.

Year 'Strategic vision'

2013 A growing part of our strategy involves cloud-based services used with smart devices

2014 In July 2014, our leadership announced its strategic vision to compete and grow as a productivity and platform company for the mobile-first and cloud-first world.

2015 Our strategy is to build best-in-class platforms and productivity services for a mobile-first, cloud-first world.

2017 Our strategy is to build best-in-class platforms and productivity services for an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge infused with artificial intelligence (“AI”).

Why the move from a “mobile-first and cloud-first world” to “an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge infused with AI”? Microsoft's abandonment of Windows Mobile is well known – it hardly has a horse in the race any more, at least in terms of a platform. But Microsoft's Cortana assistant is available on Android and Apple's iOS, so the company has a way onto plenty of devices other than PCs. Skype runs on everything. Office 365 is multi-platform. So Redmond has lots of ways to add value at the edge and in the new 10-k explains how it plans to use it as follows.

Microsoft leaks more strategy elsewhere in the 10-K. An Azure, for example, we learn that Redmond it is “the only company with a public, private, and hybrid cloud platform” and that “What differentiates Azure is our hybrid consistency”, which sounds a lot like “we have Azure Stack and no-one's close to us with that.”