Microsoft has dropped any mention of mobility from its strategic vision.
Here's the last five years' visions.
Year 'Strategic vision'
2013 A growing part of our strategy involves cloud-based services used with smart devices
2014 In July 2014, our leadership announced its strategic vision to compete and grow as a productivity and platform company for the mobile-first and cloud-first world.
2015 Our strategy is to build best-in-class platforms and productivity services for a mobile-first, cloud-first world.
2016 Our strategy is to build best-in-class platforms and productivity services for a mobile-first, cloud-first world.
2017 Our strategy is to build best-in-class platforms and productivity services for an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge infused with artificial intelligence (“AI”).
Why the move from a “mobile-first and cloud-first world” to “an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge infused with AI”? Microsoft's abandonment of Windows Mobile is well known – it hardly has a horse in the race any more, at least in terms of a platform. But Microsoft's Cortana assistant is available on Android and Apple's iOS, so the company has a way onto plenty of devices other than PCs. Skype runs on everything. Office 365 is multi-platform. So Redmond has lots of ways to add value at the edge and in the new 10-k explains how it plans to use it as follows.
Microsoft leaks more strategy elsewhere in the 10-K. An Azure, for example, we learn that Redmond it is “the only company with a public, private, and hybrid cloud platform” and that “What differentiates Azure is our hybrid consistency”, which sounds a lot like “we have Azure Stack and no-one's close to us with that.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @10:28PM
Time to try to mimic Google instead
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday August 07, @10:46PM
(By that time, I'd had my own webpages for 2 years. And had told a UK comms company that wanted to only do their shit over ISDN that they were nuts in my 1994 interview, only to see them bolt on a ETH PHY to ISDN boondoggle on the back of the device a year later, coincidentally around November 1995, at which point I quit.)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday August 07, @10:46PM (1 child)
Let's take the Hairyfeet challenge:
Is Microsoft backwards compatible with its own vision?
At least 3 years of mobile out the door due to failure.
5 years of cloud, dominated by Amazon???
AI dominated by Amazon?
Microsoft is only still viable because of cash in the bank, legacy users/lusers and sales pressure on schools and business. They fail, otherwise.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday August 07, @10:55PM
Microsoft is only still viable because of cash in the bank, legacy users/lusers and sales pressure on schools and business. They fail, otherwise.
Yes, which is why I really wish they'd raise their prices on all the stuff where they really do dominate, which is Windows OS, Office, Outlook/Exchange, Sharepoint, etc. They could easily double or triple their prices and see almost no loss in customers, thus greatly increasing their profits. They have a perfect and enviable position for a company: oodles of customers who just won't leave their products and platform, even in the face of good-enough alternatives, so it makes sense for them to exploit them as much as possible. They have plenty of room to jack up Windows OS prices before getting close to how much an Apple Macbook costs, but for the business/enterprise products, there's practically no limit because there's really no competition there that anyone takes seriously.
