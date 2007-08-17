from the vote-for-the-motion,-or-roko's-basilisk-will-run-you-over dept.
United States House Republicans expect to introduce bills later this week that would bar states from setting their own rules for self-driving cars and take other steps to remove obstacles to putting such vehicles on the road, a spokeswoman said.
The legislative action comes as major automakers are joining forces with auto suppliers and other groups to prod Congress into action.
Last month, a US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce subcommittee held a hearing on a Republican draft package of 14 bills that would allow US regulators to exempt up to 100,000 vehicles a year per manufacturer from federal motor vehicle safety rules that prevent the sale of self-driving vehicles without human controls.
[...] GM, Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc., and others have been lobbying Congress to pre-empt rules under consideration in California and other states that could limit self-driving vehicle deployment.
As the number of self-driving cars on the road grows, will drivers proceeding on manual game the self-driving algorithms and lead to a ban on non-self-driving cars?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 08, @04:36AM
If federals regulate self-driving cars for states, they should damn'd well be responsible for any extra cost those cars will put into the state budget to keep their circulation safe... like visible road lines or freshly painted, uniform and clean road signs [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday August 08, @04:38AM
Just about everything else about automobiles is regulated at the federal level, which is you can drive coast to coast and never have to worry about state regulations suddenly stopping you at a state line for having 6 lugnuts instead of 5.
Nationwide regulations make sense.
However, there's probably a real risk of regulatory capture here if the only agencies you have to load up with your revolving door corporate tools is the Federal DOT. And I have a hunch there is a significant segment of the readership here on SN that would suffer any tyranny to pry the steering wheel out of the hands of humans.
Which way are the rage nerds going to go on this one?
