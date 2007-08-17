On August 1, a user notified us via Twitter that a package with a name very similar to the popular cross-env package was sending environment variables from its installation context out to npm.hacktask.net. We investigated this report immediately and took action to remove the package. Further investigation led us to remove about 40 packages in total.

On July 19 a user named hacktask published a number of packages with names very similar to some popular npm packages. We refer to this practice as “typo-squatting”. In the past, it’s been mostly accidental. In a few cases we’ve seen deliberate typo-squatting by authors of libraries that compete with existing packages. This time, the package naming was both deliberate and malicious—the intent was to collect useful data from tricked users.

All of hacktask’s packages have been removed from the npm registry.