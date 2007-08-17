Stories
Free Speech Advocate Jordan Peterson (Temporarily) Shut Down by Google

The Toronto Sun reports that professor Jordan B. Peterson suspects political reasons may have been behind Google's recent decision to shut down his gmail account, which kept him from uploading new videos to his popular youtube channel. Peterson became famous months ago when he posted a video critical of Canada's proposed bill C-16 that he argued would compel Canadians to use gender-neutral pronouns at risk of fines and imprisonment. His 15-year-old gmail account was shut down on Tuesday without explanation. When he complained to Google, he was told only that it was shut down for a violation of their terms of service. He called on other popular youtubers to help, and his account was reinstated without explanation. Mister Metokur (language warning) has an interesting take on the Peterson situation and the broader issue of YouTube's control of content, including their new plan to put some videos into a "limited state."

[Anti-JS folk may have more luck viewing the text of the Toronto Sun article by bypassing the content-hiding CSS. -- Ed.(FP)]

  • (Score: 1, Troll) by c0lo on Tuesday August 08, @12:21AM (3 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 08, @12:21AM (#550331)

    There are heaps of free video hosting platforms.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @12:25AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @12:25AM (#550333)

      Lets ban c0lo from soylent. There are heaps of other news sites with comments sections.

      • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 08, @12:31AM

        by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday August 08, @12:31AM (#550337) Homepage Journal

        Not me, if I break our history of never banning anyone in our history it's gonna be for someone I'd enjoy banning more.

        --
        Socialist: Someone who wants everything that you have. Except your job.

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 08, @12:34AM

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 08, @12:34AM (#550340)

        Lets ban c0lo from soylent.

        I just can't wait for this to happen, one less addiction.
        Meanwhile, I'm offering you the pleasure of wasting time reading my comments, replying to them and modding them Troll - makes this comment section so much lively.

        (large grin)

  • (Score: 4, Touché) by tekk on Tuesday August 08, @12:27AM (1 child)

    by tekk (5704) on Tuesday August 08, @12:27AM (#550334)

    I'm having trouble believing that for some reason...might be how gmail only entered its closed beta in 2004.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @12:31AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @12:31AM (#550338)

      ‎April 1, 2004; 13 years ago.

      What else is the anti-SJW attention whore lying about?

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday August 08, @12:31AM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) on Tuesday August 08, @12:31AM (#550336) Journal

    They're demonetizing -- that's what they call it -- taking away the ads from conservative videos. The Young Turks, plenty of ads, great, I mean, it's not great, it's great for them. But go to a conservative channel? No ads. Where are the ads? YouTube took them away. And took away the money. No money for conservative vloggers, folks. Very unfair! Trust me, I don't need the money, I'm making barrels of money because I'm the President. But it's unfair to my beautiful conservative vloggers. Our Internet is going to hell. We have to start a process where we take back our Internet. We've got to put America first on our Internet. 🇺🇸

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 08, @12:38AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 08, @12:38AM (#550343) Journal

    The G can do no wrong! /sarcasm

    I miss the good old days, when people bitched about Google, but they had little evidence that Google was doing "wrong". Today, Google has learned how to suck a basketball through a garden hose, and they're trying to suck the whole frigging world through that hose.

    More and more of us are going to be anti-Google as time passes.

    --
    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
