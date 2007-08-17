The Toronto Sun reports that professor Jordan B. Peterson suspects political reasons may have been behind Google's recent decision to shut down his gmail account, which kept him from uploading new videos to his popular youtube channel. Peterson became famous months ago when he posted a video critical of Canada's proposed bill C-16 that he argued would compel Canadians to use gender-neutral pronouns at risk of fines and imprisonment. His 15-year-old gmail account was shut down on Tuesday without explanation. When he complained to Google, he was told only that it was shut down for a violation of their terms of service. He called on other popular youtubers to help, and his account was reinstated without explanation. Mister Metokur (language warning) has an interesting take on the Peterson situation and the broader issue of YouTube's control of content, including their new plan to put some videos into a "limited state."

[Anti-JS folk may have more luck viewing the text of the Toronto Sun article by bypassing the content-hiding CSS. -- Ed.(FP)]