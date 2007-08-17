[...]

Smart vehicles are increasingly becoming the norm on British roads – allowing drivers to access maps, travel information and new digital radio services from the driving seat.

But while smart cars and vans offer new services for drivers, it is feared would-be hackers could target them to access personal data, steal cars that use keyless entry, or even take control of technology for malicious reasons.

Now new government guidance will ensure engineers developing smart vehicles will have to toughen up cyber protections and help design out hacking. The government is also looking at a broader programme of work announced in this year's Queen's speech under the landmark Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Bill that aims to create a new framework for self-driving vehicle insurance.

