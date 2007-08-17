from the but-what-if-secure-means-rot-13 dept.
I must have banged my head and woken up in an alternate universe as something apparently reasonable seems to have emerged from inside the British government. It has issued a guidance on cyber security for "intelligent" vehicles:
Smart vehicles are increasingly becoming the norm on British roads – allowing drivers to access maps, travel information and new digital radio services from the driving seat.
But while smart cars and vans offer new services for drivers, it is feared would-be hackers could target them to access personal data, steal cars that use keyless entry, or even take control of technology for malicious reasons.
Now new government guidance will ensure engineers developing smart vehicles will have to toughen up cyber protections and help design out hacking. The government is also looking at a broader programme of work announced in this year's Queen's speech under the landmark Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Bill that aims to create a new framework for self-driving vehicle insurance.
The guidance contains eight key principles:
- Organisational security is owned, governed and promoted at board level
- Security risks are assessed and managed appropriately and proportionately, including those specific to the supply chain
- Organisations need product aftercare and incident response to ensure systems are secure over their lifetime
- All organisations, including sub-contractors, suppliers and potential 3rd parties, work together to enhance the security of the system
- Systems are designed using a defence-in-depth approach
- The security of all software is managed throughout its lifetime
- The storage and transmission of data is secure and can be controlled
- The system is designed to be resilient to attacks and respond appropriately when its defences or sensors fail
Each principle is fleshed out in slightly more detail and they also point out that the list is not intended to be exhaustive.
Now, dear Soylentils, what would you add to the list to come closer to completeness?
