Conspicuous consumption persists today. But just as the patricians of classical times changed their habits once the masses gained the ability to copy them, so too have modern American elites recoiled from accumulating mere goods now that globalisation has made them affordable to the middle class. Instead, argues Elizabeth Currid-Halkett, a professor at the University of Southern California, in "The Sum of Small Things", they have begun consuming the fruits of "conspicuous production": socially worthy things like fair-trade coffee. They also emphasise "inconspicuous consumption", of services like education. Far from making the world more egalitarian, this shift, in particular, threatens to entrench modern elites' privileged position more effectively than the habits of their predecessors ever did.
[...] Rather than filling garages with flashy cars, the data show, today's rich devote their budgets to less visible but more valuable ends. Chief among them is education for their children: the top 10% now allocate almost four times as much of their spending to school and university as they did in 1996, whereas for other groups the figure has hardly budged. They also invest heavily in domestic services such as housekeepers, freeing up time that the less fortunate must spend on chores.
Rather than frittering away that precious leisure time on frivolities, as Veblen's leisure class did, they devote it to enriching experiences, like attending the opera, holidaying in far-off lands and working out at fancy gyms. Their children, by tagging along and thus absorbing this "cultural capital", develop the sophistication needed to win admission to selective universities, vastly increasing the odds that they will form the next generation's elite.
The rich also throw lavish birthday parties for their dogs.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday August 08, @05:37AM
It sounds like it's trickling down more, rather than less, but it's sort of hard to tell.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @05:49AM (1 child)
Better luck next life!
Choose your parents wisely...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 08, @06:03AM
If it comes to choice, I think choosing your birth country would come easier.
I'd suggest Europe; going to opera or music concert, visiting a museum or art gallery and enrolling you kids in higher education is something that middle class can afford (both monetary and time wise) and actually do.
If you are in a hurry now, avoid the Brits on short term. God bless their soul (they need it, direly so even), they won't be Europeans for long (grin)
