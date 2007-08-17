from the science-can-be-cool dept.
Standing outside in Tokyo's hot and humid summer weather waiting for a non-melting ice cream to melt is torture when all you want to do is cool down with a confectionery treat, but hey, it's for science.
I was doing this silly thing to test the claims of Kanazawa Ice, who claim to sell ice cream that can stand in the sun for at least 10 minutes without melting.
It's made with polyphenol liquid extracted from strawberries, which apparently makes it harder for the water and oil in the ice cream to separate, allowing the popsicle to retain its shape a lot longer. Determined to put this to the test, I popped by the Kanazawa Ice shop in Tokyo and got myself a chocolate flavored ice cream bear.
Wouldn't cooling it with liquid helium accomplish the same feat?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 08, @07:19AM (2 children)
Listen, do you want icecream or a stabilized emulsion of Fermi-Dirac in Bose-Einstein-condensate with strawberry flavor?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday August 08, @07:28AM (1 child)
Great, now exotic matter physicists are getting in on the artisan food action. Not the worst part of living in a dystopian future, but it still sucks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @08:03AM
For sucking, I recommend a rotating neutral black hole.
You'll need to be careful of frame-dragging, but you'll get adjusted with practice.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday August 08, @07:50AM
Our man, or, um Soylentil! On the street in Kanazawa! Reporting live, about ice cream. SN has finally made it as an international news source! Hurray! Or, oh no, don't say it . . . ambiguous editing of the Fine Summary, again? I am looking at a puddle of Chocolate Fudge Ripple, on my virtual pavement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @08:02AM
10 minutes only? Try 4 days:
http://globalnews.ca/news/3645250/ice-cream-sandwich-that-doesnt-melt-in-hot-weather-raises-questions-about-ingredients/ [globalnews.ca]
See also: http://www.latimes.com/food/dailydish/la-dd-walmart-ice-cream-sandwich-wont-melt-20140728-story.html [latimes.com]
