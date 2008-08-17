Debian contributors from all over the world have come together at Collège Maisonneuve during the preceding week for DebCamp (focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration developing Debian), and the Open Day on August 5th (with presentations and workshops of interest to a wide audience).

Today [August 6] the main conference starts with nearly 400 attendants and over 120 activities scheduled, including 45- and 20-minute talks and team meetings, workshops, a job fair, talks from invited speakers, as well as a variety of other events.

The full schedule is updated every day, including activities planned ad-hoc by attendees during the whole conference.

If you want to engage remotely, you can follow the video streaming of the events happening in the three talk rooms: Buzz (the main auditorium), Rex, and Bo, or join the conversation about what is happening in the talk rooms: #debconf17-buzz, #debconf17-rex and #debconf17-bo, and the BoF (discussions) rooms: #debconf17-potato and #debconf17-woody (all those channels in the OFTC IRC network).