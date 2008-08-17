OK, everyone recognizes the problem that we face with drug-resistant bacteria. MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) is the most well-known variety, and it's bad news. Penicillin was introduced in the 1940s, and methicillin was brought to market in 1959, largely because so many infections were becoming resistant to penicillin by then. The first methicillin-resistant strains were noted in the early 1960s, which would seem to make the story pretty clear.

But it isn't. [...] MRSA bacteria actually predate the introduction of methicillin. So does that mean that they aren't a product of antibiotic use? Not at all – it's just that the antibiotic that brought them on was penicillin, not methicillin.