Researchers working with data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have found the strongest evidence to date for the existence of a stratosphere – the layer of an atmosphere in which temperature increases with altitude – on an exoplanet (a planet outside of the Solar System). The new study was published in the August 3, 2017, issue of the journal Nature [DOI: 10.1038/548038b] [DX].

"This result is exciting because it shows that a common trait of most of the atmospheres in our solar system – a warm stratosphere – also can be found in exoplanet atmospheres," said Mark Marley, the study's co-author who is based at NASA's Ames Research Center. "We can now compare processes in exoplanet atmospheres with the same processes that happen under different sets of conditions in our own solar system."

The researchers studied WASP-121b, an example of a type of exoplanet called a "hot Jupiter". The planet's mass is 1.2 times the that of Jupiter and its radius is 1.9 times Jupiter's. Wasp-121b is much closer to its star than Jupiter is to the Sun. While it takes Jupiter 12 years to revolve once around the Sun, WASP-121 orbits its star once every three days. If the exoplanet were any closer to its star, the star's gravity would rip it apart. WASP-121's atmosphere is heated to 4,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,500 degrees Celsius), hot enough to boil some metals.

An earlier study found possible signs of a stratosphere on the exoplanet WASP-33b and other hot Jupiters. The new study provides the strongest evidence yet because scientist observed the signature of hot water molecules for the first time.