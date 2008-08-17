Stories
Netflix Acquires Comic Book Publisher Millarworld

posted by martyb on Tuesday August 08, @06:25PM
takyon writes:

Netflix just made a deal with the creative mind behind blockbuster movies including Captain America: Civil War and Logan. On Monday, the streaming service announced its first-ever acquisition: Comic book publisher Millarworld.

You may not be familiar with Millarworld, but you've likely heard of founder Mark Millar's work. Before he created Millarworld, Millar wrote a number of comic books for Marvel including Old Man Logan and Civil War, which were brought to the silver screen as the blockbuster hits Logan and Captain America: Civil War. He also authored the comic book series Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service, both of which have been turned into successful feature films.

In a statement, Netflix said that it will develop new films, series and shows with Millarworld, and will also draw on Millarworld's existing portfolio.

Also at Reuters, Hollywood Reporter, Millarworld, and Netflix.

