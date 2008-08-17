from the suck-'em-dry dept.
The Hill had an interesting opinion piece on what it will take to get Elon Musk's hands out of taxpayer wallets:
A study published two years ago by The Los Angeles Times revealed that just three of Musk's ventures – SolarCity Corp. (which manufactured and installed solar energy systems before its 2016 merger with Tesla Motors Inc.), Tesla Motors Inc. (which manufactures electric vehicles), and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as SpaceX (which builds rocket ships) – had received $4.9 billion in government subsidies to that point in time. By now, Musk's various ventures have sucked well over $5 billion from government coffers.
[...] By definition, [crony capitalism] distorts the marketplace, and warps investment decisions better made by private stewards of finance unencumbered by political considerations, whose only fiduciary responsibility is to those whose funds they manage. By adding the political calculus to the decision-making matrix, it alters outcomes, and prevents the most economically efficient deployment of limited financial resources.
[...] Here's the question I hear when I'm talking to friends in Georgia who ask me to explain Washington to them: "Why should those guys in Washington take my hard-earned tax dollars and use them to lower the price of an electric car for some movie star in Hollywood?"
[...] So that's why I'm hoping Tesla's Model 3 is a yuuuuuuuuge hit. I hope Elon Musk sells enough of those cars that he can make a profit on his own, without needing to dip any further into our pocketbooks and wallets.
Previously: Elon Musk Claims to Have "Verbal Approval" to Build New York to Washington, D.C. Hyperloop
Related Stories
You'd better get that in writing:
A plan to build an ultrafast Hyperloop [
One] tube train has been given "verbal [government] approval" to connect large cities on the East Coast, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says. He adds that the system would whisk passengers from New York to Washington, D.C., in 29 minutes.
After his tweet about the plan set off intense interest, Musk added a clarification, stating, "Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly."
We're seeking more details from Musk and his companies that are involved in the Hyperloop project — from the vehicle unit to the Boring Co., which would dig the tunnels. He did not specify, for instance, which agency had given its approval or when construction might begin.
Engineers who are working on the project have the goal of sending pods through a tube at speeds of more than 700 mph, using magnetic levitation and an electric motor in a vacuum environment.
The Boring Company's mundane tunneling plans may have been a red herring to distract from underground Hyperloop development.
Is this how Muskmania dies? With an undeliverable promise of multi-billion dollar infrastructure? Or will Musk deliver a transportation system faster than the highest-speed rail, create the world's most valuable
car company, and build a Hyperloop on Mars designed to transport him from the ice caps to his throne (crafted from the disinterred bones of Steve Jobs) at Olympus Mons?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Tuesday August 08, @10:17PM (2 children)
99% of the things people suckle the government teat for is a total loss, money flushed down the toilet. Musk is milking the system to build a space program from green subsidies. As a mostly Libertarian type I hate any government subsidy but applaud this one for the audacity of it. Nobody else is getting our ass to Mars either so just shut up for once.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 08, @10:22PM (1 child)
What is there on Mars that we don't have right here already? I mean, if you want to go, be my guest, but don't expect low latency on your internet.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday August 08, @11:04PM
Our moon and Mars both have less problematic gravity wells than we do; that means getting out of them is easier / less costly. That matters if we go there. Having said that:
What could be there is a place where people can live without the fallout of a large comet or meteor impact on earth. That's a matter of timing and will. If it turns out we need that, we'll really need it. Whether we need living space on Mars for this depends on if we can put together object-deflection technology before we need it – and we will need it, it's just a question of when. If we don't have it in time, we'd better have Mars or some other similar option ready to go.
Also, more space in general. Not too much land that can be handed out left on earth. Someone's already made a claim to it, or, as with Antarctica, it's not available at all.
Also, not Mars per se (because it's got a gravity well, albeit a lesser one than ours), but deep space is replete with resources we don't have here, or would require us to (further) damage the planet we live on to get to to acquire, and there will be no significant gravity well to lift such resources out of -- so there are very good reasons to get out into space in the general case.
Also, some kinds of manufacturing and instrumentation will benefit hugely from low gravity. Waste disposal can be 100% non-polluting (just kick it into the sun, done.) Dangerous manufacturing can be as isolated as we like. Multiple aperture telescopy becomes ultra-capable. Storage space – for/of whatever – is unlimited, and free. Etc., for a very long list of serious goodies.
IMHO, getting off the planet and establishing a permanent presence throughout the solar system is an important and highly worthwhile step. Costly, sure. But worth it. Getting to Mars is likely a big part of that.
And of course, there may be things on Mars that are of great interest to us. We won't know, though, unless we can go there and give it a thorough examination. Look at all the cool things we've turned up on Earth. Mars is a whole new ball game. We should go play.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Tuesday August 08, @10:35PM (1 child)
"... Musk's hands out of taxpayer wallets" Yeah! The taxpayers money should all go to Halliburton, GM, Boeing, Microsoft and all those companies. How dare he suckle at the teat of Uncle Sam (ok, that wasn't the visual I had in mind).
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday August 08, @10:52PM
> The taxpayers money should all go to Halliburton, GM, Boeing, Microsoft and all those companies.
Obviously, it should! What's the ratio of subsidies to campaign contributions of Musk businesses?
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Tuesday August 08, @10:40PM
... says no.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Snow on Tuesday August 08, @10:44PM
That $5 Billion got us electric cars that people actually want, and renewed the space industry. Plus, think of all the jobs.
In comparison, the fossil fuel industry received $700 Billion in a single year (2015).
http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/fossil-fuels-get-global-5-3-trillion-subsidy-imf-report-1.3079451 [www.cbc.ca]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday August 08, @10:47PM
We can already see that Wall Street doesn't invest in that. If we let the street do what it pleases, the earth will be uninhabitable around the time we are old and grey.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday August 08, @10:47PM
Incentives for green businesses seem silly to me. If we decide it is a social objective to reduce pollution with green technology, we should penalize polluters, and allow the marketplace decide the correct alternative. Maybe the marketplace will say that gasoline powered cars is acceptable at that elevated cost, but now the government can use these new revenues to mitigate the pollution from those vehicles.
I typically am very small government, but pollution is a classic example of the tragedy of the commons, and we don't have a better alternative of preventing its abuse aside from the government intervening on the side of the people.
(Score: 1) by D2 on Tuesday August 08, @10:51PM
This may a stale question, rehashed from a stale individual-company question (about SpaceX). Articles were written and policy wonks with DC ties kept curmugeonly noting that SpaceX wasn't making money, but was just making governmental launches... and then SpaceX launched 3x in 2 weeks. SpaceX has a ludicrous number of anticipated commercial launches for the next few years, at rates profitable only to SpaceX.
Tesla is at a crossroads, forgive the pun. In a year, let's ask the question again.
The battery firm, and solar tiles: similar crossroads.
Tunneling? So far, IMHO it's unproven, with hints of silly. Ditto Hyperloop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @10:55PM
So, although the "they are using my hard earned cash to pay that stuff" argument is very understandable. AND, telling there are worse things happening, is not a valid justification, it doesn't look that bad spending the money in electric cars. I say this because I understand that in the USA, they depend a lot on cars for transportation and not much in public transport like buses or trains. Am I correct?
Tesla should aim for finance independence, sure, but given insufficient public transportation there, it could pay off in the long term to bring competitiveness in the electric car industry. Mostly because of the direction the world is going, limited resource for fueling the cars, and well.. global warming.
Where I'm from, the highest expense the government has, for sure, is corruption. Big time. And those expenses are not all in the books. Every "state" governor (and of course the effing president) has a construction business so they can overprice the company when they are in command. Hotels so they can launder the money. Bribes and bribes. The usual scheme. There are even documented "expenses" from politicians that are actually brothel tickets...in France! And I'm from America. So this came to light and nothing happened. Nobody is guilty of anything, because the big guys support each other, and it's logical and rational that they do in their own logic. But we get to know.
So having said this rant, USA doesn't have this kind of problems? I'm really curious, because it doesn't look like it. But again, I don't live there, may be I've got the wrong impression.
Cheers,
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @11:00PM (1 child)
Weaning Elon Musk off government money is easy. Stop handing out government money that he can easily persuade government to send his way.
There, sorted!
Oh, wait, that would mean that the GOVERNMENT would have to change its money-splurging ways! That's crazy talk, amirite, prog-bro?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @11:08PM
And the other industries that leech orders of magnitude more cash from the government would scream bloody murder . . . .
