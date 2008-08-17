Stories
Unbreakable: China Doubles Down On Quantum Internet

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 09, @02:46AM
from the what-an-entangled-web-they-weave dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

In the race for safer ciphers, China just quantum-leap frogged the rest of the world.

[...] Now, China aims to escape that contest entirely with the creation of a communication network not secured by math, but guaranteed by the fundamental rules of nature. A team has demonstrated mastery over the secret sauce behind such a "quantum internet" with their satellite Micius, which recently smashed the distance record for creating a bizarre link between light particles known as entanglement.

"They are years ahead of everyone else in this technology," says Vadim Makarov, head of a quantum hacking lab at the University of Waterloo in Canada, who was not involved. "It's absolutely awesome."

Launched August 2016, the Micius satellite successfully entangled photons between two Chinese towns almost 750 miles apart. The experiment bested former fiber-optics setups by a factor of 10, a feat chief architect Jian-Wei Pan says others dismissed as "a crazy idea" when he first proposed it back in 2003. The accomplishment proves possible the ultimate aim of cryptography: an invincible code system theoretically capable of instantly connecting any two (or more) points on Earth.

No Man-In-The-Middle for you!

Original Submission


  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:07AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:07AM (#550903)

    What will the government do once that gets out in the wild? Let's hope they can't stop it. Internet liberation is at hand!

    by c0lo on Wednesday August 09, @03:11AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 09, @03:11AM (#550907)

      What will the government do once that gets out in the wild?

      Mmmm... aren't you forgetting the setup cost?

      What will you do? 'Cause I doubt you'll be able to 3D-print your own "photon entangler" on your personal RepRap printer.

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:14AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:14AM (#550910)

        We're going to need to science the shit out of this!

        Well, granted, it's not as convenient as asymmetric key cryptography. You'd have to physically exchange something (entangled photons) with the other party I'm assuming. IANAQuantumPhysicist.

  by c0lo on Wednesday August 09, @03:08AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 09, @03:08AM (#550904)

    No Man-In-The-Middle for you!

    For you, it always will be The (China) Man in the middle - he's owning the operational infrastructure - if you don't want him in the middle, there's no access for you.

    The correct quip: "No Man-In-The-Middle for The Man"

  by kaszz on Wednesday August 09, @03:28AM

    by kaszz (4211) on Wednesday August 09, @03:28AM (#550920) Journal

    Seems China provided the ultimate way to bypass their own firewall:

    theoretically capable of instantly connecting any two (or more) points on Earth.

    Other uses could be Gamma-ray burst (GRB) detection satellites.

    Two questions:
      * What does it takes to build a quantum link?
      * Cost?

    Meanwhile in America the most important issue is whether Google employees can even hint that they are not fully diversified and if Trumps cat likes Russky caviar or stressed out McPig. Got to have the priorities right!

    by c0lo on Wednesday August 09, @03:31AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 09, @03:31AM (#550921)

      Meanwhile in America the most important issue is whether Google employees can even hint that they are not fully diversified and if Trumps cat likes Russky caviar or stressed out McPig. Got to have the priorities right!

      Calling @realDonaldTrump to #MAGA this!

      (grin)

      by kaszz on Wednesday August 09, @03:40AM

        by kaszz (4211) on Wednesday August 09, @03:40AM (#550928) Journal

        Note that you may only call using a diversity certified phone through the diversity management engine! :-)

  by driverless on Wednesday August 09, @03:39AM

    by driverless (4770) on Wednesday August 09, @03:39AM (#550927)

    In the race for safer ciphers, China just quantum-leap frogged the rest of the world.

    That's not how "quantum cryptography" works. The very fact that the article talks about "safer ciphers" shows that the author doesn't understand it. It's a cool physics project, not anything to do with security. Every few years, someone posts a new record achieved, just like people announce being able to send a WiFi signal 200km using a dish the size of a small house on a mountaintop, or run/swim/cycle over X distance faster than anyone else. Congratulations China, have a biscuit, we'll wait for the next record in a year or two.

