from the what-an-entangled-web-they-weave dept.
In the race for safer ciphers, China just quantum-leap frogged the rest of the world.
[...] Now, China aims to escape that contest entirely with the creation of a communication network not secured by math, but guaranteed by the fundamental rules of nature. A team has demonstrated mastery over the secret sauce behind such a "quantum internet" with their satellite Micius, which recently smashed the distance record for creating a bizarre link between light particles known as entanglement.
"They are years ahead of everyone else in this technology," says Vadim Makarov, head of a quantum hacking lab at the University of Waterloo in Canada, who was not involved. "It's absolutely awesome."
Launched August 2016, the Micius satellite successfully entangled photons between two Chinese towns almost 750 miles apart. The experiment bested former fiber-optics setups by a factor of 10, a feat chief architect Jian-Wei Pan says others dismissed as "a crazy idea" when he first proposed it back in 2003. The accomplishment proves possible the ultimate aim of cryptography: an invincible code system theoretically capable of instantly connecting any two (or more) points on Earth.
No Man-In-The-Middle for you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:07AM (2 children)
What will the government do once that gets out in the wild? Let's hope they can't stop it. Internet liberation is at hand!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 09, @03:11AM (1 child)
Mmmm... aren't you forgetting the setup cost?
What will you do? 'Cause I doubt you'll be able to 3D-print your own "photon entangler" on your personal RepRap printer.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:14AM
We're going to need to science the shit out of this!
Well, granted, it's not as convenient as asymmetric key cryptography. You'd have to physically exchange something (entangled photons) with the other party I'm assuming. IANAQuantumPhysicist.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 09, @03:08AM
For you, it always will be The (China) Man in the middle - he's owning the operational infrastructure - if you don't want him in the middle, there's no access for you.
The correct quip: "No Man-In-The-Middle for The Man"
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday August 09, @03:28AM (2 children)
Seems China provided the ultimate way to bypass their own firewall:
Other uses could be Gamma-ray burst (GRB) detection satellites.
Two questions:
* What does it takes to build a quantum link?
* Cost?
Meanwhile in America the most important issue is whether Google employees can even hint that they are not fully diversified and if Trumps cat likes Russky caviar or stressed out McPig. Got to have the priorities right!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 09, @03:31AM (1 child)
Calling @realDonaldTrump to #MAGA this!
(grin)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday August 09, @03:40AM
Note that you may only call using a diversity certified phone through the diversity management engine! :-)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday August 09, @03:39AM
That's not how "quantum cryptography" works. The very fact that the article talks about "safer ciphers" shows that the author doesn't understand it. It's a cool physics project, not anything to do with security. Every few years, someone posts a new record achieved, just like people announce being able to send a WiFi signal 200km using a dish the size of a small house on a mountaintop, or run/swim/cycle over X distance faster than anyone else. Congratulations China, have a biscuit, we'll wait for the next record in a year or two.
Reply to This