Hackers that recently targeted HBO have posted another Game of Thrones script and private emails from one of the company's executives. HBO has denied that its "e-mail system as a whole has been compromised":
The hacker or hackers behind the HBO data breach have posted online a publicly accessible link to a cache of internal documents, including a script summary of an upcoming Game of Thrones episode and a month's worth of emails from the inbox of one of the company's executives.
The materials, which mark the first evidence that some HBO private emails are in the hands of hackers, came Monday in an email message to The Hollywood Reporter that also contained nine files with such labels as "Confidential" and "Script GOT7." The hackers also delivered a video letter to HBO CEO Richard Plepler that says, "We successfully breached into your huge network. ... HBO was one of our difficult targets to deal with but we succeeded (it took about 6 months)."
The hackers also demanded around $6 million in Bitcoins.
HBO acknowledged earlier this week that it has been hacked:
The HBO hack may have been worse than the initial leaks of a few unaired TV show episodes suggested. A security company hired by HBO to scrub search results for the hacked files from search engines has told Google that the hackers stole "thousands of Home Box Office (HBO) internal company documents."
The disclosure came as part of a DMCA take-down notice sent to Google Tuesday to force the search engine to take down links to the leaked files. The take-down notice also detailed that the hackers did away with "masses of copyrighted items including documents, images, videos and sound."
[...] The hackers appear to have also leaked personal information of a senior HBO executive. That information, published online in a text document, contains access information to dozens of online accounts, including paid newspaper subscriptions, online banking, and personal health services. At least one of these accounts may also have given the hackers access to the executive's work email.
The perpetrators of the hack have claimed that they were able to access some of HBO's key network infrastructure, and steal a total of 1.5 terabyte of data, and have suggested that they will release additional information in the near future. An image file published as part of the leaks seems to corroborate at least the first part of that claim, as it appears to show screenshots of HBO's internal administration tools, listing employee names and email addresses and their functions within the organization.
Meanwhile, a low quality copy of s07e04 of Game of Thrones appeared online Friday, but is reportedly unconnected to the HBO hack. Instead, a hack, mistake, or leak occurred at Star India, which receives Game of Thrones episodes in advance of airing.