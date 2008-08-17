Stories
Reengineering Elevators Could Transform 21st-Century Cities

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 09, @05:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the wonkavator dept.
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

In the 160 or so years since the first skyscrapers were built, technological innovations of many kinds have allowed us to build them to reach astonishing heights. Today there is a 1,000-meter (167-story) building under construction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Even taller buildings are possible with today's structural technology.

But people still don't really live in skyscrapers the way futurists had envisioned, for one reason: Elevators go only up and down. In the "Harry Potter" movies, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and others, we see cableless boxes that can travel not just vertically but horizontally and even diagonally. Today, that future might be closer than ever. A new system invented and being tested by German elevator producer ThyssenKrupp would get rid of cables altogether and build elevators more like magnetic levitation trains, which are common in Japan and China.

Source: https://phys.org/news/2017-08-reengineering-elevators-21st-century-cities.html

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @05:51AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @05:51AM (#550960)

    • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:19AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:19AM (#550972)

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday August 09, @06:03AM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Wednesday August 09, @06:03AM (#550964) Journal

    Build high rise pyramids. Such that the elevator area to usable space factor improves. It means super structure can be shared among projects. And that escape during a fire can be made horizontally as well as vertically. Wind sensitivity and earth quake instability improves as the building can't "go" anywhere.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:13AM (#550968)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:09AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:09AM (#550966)

    Going down? Regenerative braking is nice, when there is regenerative braking. If not, we call this "freefall". You'll be fine, until you reach the ground floor.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:15AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:15AM (#550969)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @06:43AM (#550979)

    ThyssenKrupp, together with Siemens, built the trains for the maglev line to the Shanghai airport.

