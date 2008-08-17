Stories
Seven Part Post on Supervisors and Init Systems

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday August 10, @12:18AM
from the not-the-PHB dept.
canopic jug writes:

Frew Schmidt has written seven posts on init systems and supervisors. He covers both basic and advanced supervisors, and what they do including some more unusual options.

    It's more systemd propaganda. If you read it, you'll go blind!

