17/08/08/1510220 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday August 10, @12:18AM
from the not-the-PHB dept.
Frew Schmidt has written seven posts on init systems and supervisors. He covers both basic and advanced supervisors, and what they do including some more unusual options.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @12:30AM
It's more systemd propaganda. If you read it, you'll go blind!
